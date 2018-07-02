Wimbledon 2018: What the celebrities are wearing on centre court

We know most of the country might be glued to the World Cup right now, but don't forget there's another huge sporting event kicking off. The 2018 Wimbledon Championships began on Monday, and stars including Rochelle Humes and Ellie Golding arrived to watch giants of the tennis world, including Roger Federer, begin the battle for the top title. Sadly two-time champion Andy Murray isn't appearing this year thanks to having to recover from hip surgery, but while the UK's top scorer may be missing in action our stars are certainly waving the flag in the fashion stakes. Rochelle and Marvin Humes were one of the first couples to arrive, both looking like they were enjoying the warm weather. Rochelle wore a pretty floral knee-length dress with a v-cut neck, belted at the waist, and a black blazer to cover up once the evening breeze sets in. Marvin looked super sharp in a pale blue suit with cropped trousers, loafers and a pair of sunnies.

Ellie Golding was also working the floral look, in a pretty printed midi dress featuring Chinese-inspired front button detailing, collar and short sleeves. She accessorised with a pair of chunky black sandals, a white leather bag and, of course, the obligatory pair of sunglasses. She wore her blonde hair loose in a side parting and kept her makeup fresh and natural.

Laura Whitmore and Kirsty Gallacher scored a style double whammy in two very different – yet complimentary – looks. Laura wore a dusky lilac dress with embroidered lace overlay and plenty of ruffles, which she teamed with a matching oversized clutch bag. Kirsty went for a more minimal look consisting of a white high-necked vest and high-waisted, flared cream trousers, and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail with centre parting. We think they both look equally fab!

Emma Willis looked cute and summery in this printed navy and acid green sleevless playsuit. She accressorised with brown strappy sandals and a black cross body bag, and had obviously been enjoying the weekend's weather if her golden tan was anything to go by. She wore her hair in her trademark quiff and kept her makeup fresh to show off her natural glow.

Scarlett Moffatt was all smiles as she arrived at the tournament, wearing a gorgeous flowing dusky-coloured dress with zip-up front detail. The Gogglebox star accessorsied with chunky black wedge sandals and an oversized Louis Vuitton bag, which she carried in the crook of her arm. She wore her dark hair in a casual up 'do and went for a dramatic makeup look featuring smokey eyes and a bold red lip.

Myleene Klass looked gorgeous in an asymmetric white and black polka dot dress featuring a pretty ruffle trim, nipped in waist and black bows at the sides. The former Hear'Say star added a pair of black strappy heels, and showed off a deep golden tan. She wore her golden hair in glossy curls and went for smokey brown eye makeup to compliment her summer glow.