Wimbledon 2018: What the celebrities are wearing on centre court

We know most of the country might be glued to the World Cup right now, but don't forget there's another huge sporting event kicking off. The 2018 Wimbledon Championships began on Monday, and stars including Rochelle Humes and Ellie Golding arrived to watch giants of the tennis world, including Roger Federer, begin the battle for the top title. Sadly two-time champion Andy Murray isn't appearing this year thanks to having to recover from hip surgery, but while the UK's top scorer may be missing in action our stars are certainly waving the flag in the fashion stakes. Rochelle and Marvin Humes were one of the first couples to arrive, both looking like they were enjoying the warm weather. Rochelle wore a pretty floral knee-length dress with a v-cut neck, belted at the waist, and a black blazer to cover up once the evening breeze sets in. Marvin looked super sharp in a pale blue suit with cropped trousers, loafers and a pair of sunnies.