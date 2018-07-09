Is Lady Kitty Spencer taking style tips from new relative Meghan Markle?

Royal Style

Is Lady Kitty Spencer taking style tips from new relative Meghan Markle?

The yellow dress that looks exactly like Duchess Kate and Meghan's - but it's under £40

Shopping

The yellow dress that looks exactly like Duchess Kate and Meghan's - but it's under £40

  • The sweet reason Meghan Markle wore green to Prince Louis' christening

    Meghan's Style

    The sweet reason Meghan Markle wore green to Prince Louis' christening

    Many royal followers have been commenting on the fact that the Duchess of Sussex chose to...

  • Tiffany & Co. have launched a new shop - and it even has a vending machine

    HFM

    Tiffany & Co. have launched a new shop - and it even has a vending machine

    Tiffany & Co is arguably the most famous jewellery brand in the entire world. When you...

  • Monsoon's sell-out gingham dress is back in stock – with a brand new colour you will love

    #Trending

    Monsoon's sell-out gingham dress is back in stock – with a brand new colour you will love

    Monsoon is known to have an incredible selection of dresses at the best of times –...

  • Pippa Middleton turns heads at Wimbledon in perfect summer floral maxi dress - and new hairstyle!

    Wimbledon

    Pippa Middleton turns heads at Wimbledon in perfect summer floral maxi dress - and new hairstyle!

    Pippa Middleton headed to Wimbledon for the third time this year on Friday to watch Rafa...

  • Stunning Duchess Meghan wows Wimbledon in Ralph Lauren to watch bestie Serena Williams in the final

    Meghan's Style

    Stunning Duchess Meghan wows Wimbledon in Ralph Lauren to watch bestie Serena Williams in the final

    The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at Wimbledon on Saturday, to support her...

  • Duchess Kate takes style tips from Duchess Meghan at Wimbledon finals

    Kate's Style

    Duchess Kate takes style tips from Duchess Meghan at Wimbledon finals

    The Duchess of Cambridge – as ever - turned heads during the men's final at...

  • Duchess Kate looks incredible in Jenny Packham as she returns to Wimbledon – with Duchess Meghan by her side!

    Royal Style

    Duchess Kate looks incredible in Jenny Packham as she returns to Wimbledon – with Duchess Meghan by her side!

    The Duchess of Cambridge is well-known for her love of tennis, and made a stylish return to...

  • Melania Trump wears Victoria Beckham dress to meet the Chelsea Pensioners

    Celebrity Style

    Melania Trump wears Victoria Beckham dress to meet the Chelsea Pensioners

    Since arriving in the UK on Thursday, Melania Trump has been impressing with her array of...

  • Duchess Meghan wore four gorgeous outfits in Ireland - vote for your favourite!

    Meghan's Style

    Duchess Meghan wore four gorgeous outfits in Ireland - vote for your favourite!

    Duchess Meghan looked absolutely stunning on her two-day tour to Ireland with her...

  • Meghan Markle has worn this Dublin tour dress before for a very special occasion - and we've just realised

    Meghan's Style

    Meghan Markle has worn this Dublin tour dress before for a very special occasion - and we've just realised

Loading the player...
MORE ON VIDEO
  • Pregnant Pippa Middleton looks effortlessly stylish at Wimbledon

    Celebrity Style

    Pregnant Pippa Middleton looks effortlessly stylish at Wimbledon

    Pippa Middleton continued her maternity style streak as she attended Wimbledon on...

  • Lady Kitty Spencer surprises with flamenco dancer look - and we love it

    Celebrity Style

    Lady Kitty Spencer surprises with flamenco dancer look - and we love it

    Lady Kitty Spencer is currently in Lake Como with Dolce & Gabbana – the high end...

  • Meghan Markle stuns in Roland Mouret dress to meet the President of Ireland

    Meghan's Style

    Meghan Markle stuns in Roland Mouret dress to meet the President of Ireland

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a whistle-stop, two-day tour of Ireland and...

  • Duchess Kate surprises in baby blue at RAF centenary event

    Kate's Style

    Duchess Kate surprises in baby blue at RAF centenary event

    The Duchess of Cambridge surprised us all by appearing at Tuesday's service to mark the...

  • Meghan Markle stuns in third outfit of the day as she wears chic black cocktail dress to dinner in Ireland

    Meghan Markle Style

    Meghan Markle stuns in third outfit of the day as she wears chic black cocktail dress to dinner in Ireland

  • Meghan Markle stuns in black bateau neckline as she celebrates 100 years of the RAF alongside Prince Harry

    Meghan's Style

    Meghan Markle stuns in black bateau neckline as she celebrates 100 years of the RAF alongside Prince Harry

    Since officially being named the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has been working non-stop...

  • Why Duchess Kate always wears cream at her children's christenings

    Kate's Style

    Why Duchess Kate always wears cream at her children's christenings

    Tried and tested! The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely radiant at the christening of...

  • Pippa Middleton takes a leaf out of sister Kate's fashion book with Prince Louis christening outfit

    Celebrity Style

    Pippa Middleton takes a leaf out of sister Kate's fashion book with Prince Louis christening outfit

    It seems Pippa Middleton has looked towards sister Kate for some fashion inspiration. The...

  • Duchess Kate opts for elegant Alexander McQueen dress to celebrate Prince Louis' christening

    Kate's Style

    Duchess Kate opts for elegant Alexander McQueen dress to celebrate Prince Louis' christening

    Monday was a big day for the Cambridges – not only was it the christening of the...

  • The secret meaning behind Princess Beatrice's friendship bracelet

    Royal Style

    The secret meaning behind Princess Beatrice's friendship bracelet

    Princess Beatrice is known for her impeccable style and has been dominating headlines with...