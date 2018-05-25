Lady Kitty Spencer's incredible wardrobe: her best fashion moments over the years

Lady Kitty Spencer was on most people's best-dressed lists at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' recent royal wedding - looking gorgeous in green Dolce and Gabbana, picking out the bold print of her dress with orange accessories. But while she was new on many of the British public's fashion radars, Lady Kitty - who is Diana, Princess of Wales' niece, and daughter of Charles Spencer - has long showcased a standout style. Since she's everyone's new fashion icon, we've taken a look back at some of her most memorable looks - just try not to get too much wardrobe envy!

Kitty's royal wedding look, loved by so many, was in fact a completely bespoke ensemble. She wrote on Instagram after the big day: "I am very grateful to have such kind and talented friends. Thank you my dearest Domenico and @stefanogabbana for the most phenomenal hand-painted Alta Moda @dolcegabbana dress. Thank you @bulgariofficial for the most exquisite jewellery. I am very lucky to be part of your family. Thank you to the most special, wonderful man @philiptreacy for creating such an elegant headpiece."