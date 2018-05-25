Lady Kitty Spencer's incredible wardrobe: her best fashion moments over the years

by Fiona Ward /

Kitty-Spencer-royal-wedding

Lady Kitty Spencer was on most people's best-dressed lists at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' recent royal wedding - looking gorgeous in green Dolce and Gabbana, picking out the bold print of her dress with orange accessories. But while she was new on many of the British public's fashion radars, Lady Kitty - who is Diana, Princess of Wales' niece, and daughter of Charles Spencer - has long showcased a standout style. Since she's everyone's new fashion icon, we've taken a look back at some of her most memorable looks - just try not to get too much wardrobe envy!

Kitty's royal wedding look, loved by so many, was in fact a completely bespoke ensemble. She wrote on Instagram after the big day: "I am very grateful to have such kind and talented friends. Thank you my dearest Domenico and @stefanogabbana for the most phenomenal hand-painted Alta Moda @dolcegabbana dress. Thank you @bulgariofficial for the most exquisite jewellery. I am very lucky to be part of your family. Thank you to the most special, wonderful man @philiptreacy for creating such an elegant headpiece."

Read more about:
lady-kitty-spencer-dolce-and-gabbana-show-silver-sequin-dress

Undeniably, one of Lady Kitty's most-known fashion moments came in February, when she walked the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week (and perhaps sweet-talked the Italian designers into making her now-famed royal wedding look…). Wearing a glittering silver floor-length gown, the model has enjoyed a long relationship with the fashion house, even referring to the designers as her "family" on her Instagram page in the past. 

lady-kitty-spencer-dolce-and-gabbana-show

At the same fashion show, she also wore a stunning floaty frock with cherub motifs from the brand - complete with a beautiful crown, in keeping with Dolce & Gabbana's regal designs. She later revealed on Instagram that Pat McGrath had created her pretty doe-eyed makeup look.

lady-kitty-spencer-temperly

Another favourite look is this amazing sequinned jumpsuit by Temperley - which Kitty wore to a fundraising gala for the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust at the Victoria and Albert Museum. Her beautiful jewellery - from Bulgari, the line she was recently announced as ambassador for - was particularly special, too. "This necklace has an ancient Roman coin bearing the face of Emperor Hadrian, who reigned between AD 117-138. The Serpenti wood and diamonds bracelet [is a] symbol of eternal life," she wrote on Instagram of her choices.

lady-kitty-spencer-bottega-veneta

Kitty had the FROW look nailed when she attended Bottega Venetta's New York Fashion Week show in this intricate belted coat dress complete with matching tonal accessories - though what we really want to know is, how does she get her hair to look that perfect? Tongs or natural curls? We'll never know. 

lady-kitty-spencer-fendi

This beautiful red midi dress was her choice for the opening of Fendi's Sloane Street boutique in December 2017 - teaming the look with the designer's cult Triplette bag, and platform sandals in tan leather. 

lady-kitty-spencer-marie-claire

The model was honoured at Marie Claire's Prix de la Mode event in Madrid, in November 2017 - winning the title of Breakout Fashion Icon of the Year. Wearing a stunning Jorge Vazquez gown, she took to Instagram after attending. "It was such an honour to be in Madrid to receive Breakout Fashion Icon of the Year at last night's event. I can't quite believe it and I feel incredibly lucky to have received this award," she said. 

lady-kitty-spencer-zimmermann

Pretty in pastels, this ruffled Zimmermann midi dress was the perfect choice for - you guessed it - Kitty's appearance at the Zimmermann New York Fashion Week show. She teamed the look with intricate embellished heels and soft, wavy hair. 

lady-kitty-spencer-polka-dot-midi

We love this stunning off-the-shoulder polka dot dress, which Kitty wore to a Luisa Beccaria and Robin Birley event celebrating Sicilian lifestyle, music and fashion, in March 2017. Her elegant look was finished with a berry lip, gold hoop earrings and black pointed heels. 

lady-kitty-spencer-jumpsuit

Another stand-out look was this one-shoulder monochrome jumpsuit, which the socialite wore to the IWC Schaffhausen Dinner in October 2016. Soft, nude makeup and a tousled ponytail made sure her tailored look was kept modern and fresh. 