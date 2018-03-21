Queen Rania and Queen Maxima go ALL out with their style choices in the Netherlands

Queen Rania of Jordan has joined her husband King Abdullah for a stylish trip to the Netherlands. Joined by her counterpart, Queen Maxima, the monarchs are taking in the sights wearing their finest ensembles. Polished, chic and very expensive-looking, these ladies are giving it their all as they tour the chilly temperatures of the Netherlands. From a visit to the Gemeentemuseum in the Hague to a luxurious official dinner at Palace Noordeinde, the trip has been organised to strengthen ties between Jordan and the Netherlands. Check out the best looks from the two stylish Queens; think dramatic colour-ways, bold designs and incredible accessories…

Queen Rania’s pale blue Salvatore Ferragamo coat is giving us majorly spring vibes, but is still keeping her warm. She teamed the statement coat with metallic accessories - a Fendi Peekaboo bag and a pair of suede stilettos. Queen Maxima opted for a caramel colour palette, letting her dramatic headgear do the talking.