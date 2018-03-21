Queen Rania and Queen Maxima go ALL out with their style choices in the Netherlands

Queen Rania and Queen Maxima

Queen Rania of Jordan has joined her husband King Abdullah for a stylish trip to the Netherlands. Joined by her counterpart, Queen Maxima, the monarchs are taking in the sights wearing their finest ensembles. Polished, chic and very expensive-looking, these ladies are giving it their all as they tour the chilly temperatures of the Netherlands. From a visit to the Gemeentemuseum in the Hague to a luxurious official dinner at Palace Noordeinde, the trip has been organised to strengthen ties between Jordan and the Netherlands. Check out the best looks from the two stylish Queens; think dramatic colour-ways, bold designs and incredible accessories…

Queen Rania’s pale blue Salvatore Ferragamo coat is giving us majorly spring vibes, but is still keeping her warm. She teamed the statement coat with metallic accessories - a Fendi Peekaboo bag and a pair of suede stilettos. Queen Maxima opted for a caramel colour palette, letting her dramatic headgear do the talking.

Under the coat, Queen Rania’s look was super chic with a grey pencil skirt and white blouse. She completed the look with a pair of Tiigan jade pearl earrings. Chic in camel, Queen Maxima  wrapped up warm to greet the Jordanian royals. Afterwards they went on a guided tour of the Gemeentemuseum.

Queen Rania of Jordan opted for a black dress featuring embroidered flowers down the side,

Following the trip to the museum, the royals headed back to a swish gala dinner where they both wore show-stopping dresses. Queen Rania of Jordan opted for a black dress featuring embroidered flowers down the side, around the cuffs and the neckline. Her accessories were kept to a minimum. The gown is a traditional Jordanian dress which has been crafted by women from her home nation’s Basmet Al-Khair Charitable Society.

Queen Maxima wore a bright yellow ruffled number by Claes Iversen

Queen Maxima also dressed to impress - opting for a bright yellow ruffled number by Claes Iversen. Talk about turning heads! She teamed her statement dress with the ‘necklace of the Stuart Parure’. If you're wondering why she didn't wear a tiara, don't! The trip was downgraded from a state visit, which meant it was a lot less formal.

Queen Rania of Jordan and Queen Maxima look sensational as they visit the ROC Mondriaan technical school

Queen Rania of Jordan and Queen Maxima look sensational as they visit the ROC Mondriaan technical school. The pair chose a similar colour palette, which mainly consisted of grey. While Maxima opted for a statement hat, Rania accessorised her Salvatore Ferragamo jacket with a pair of divine grey pearl earrings.