The Oscars 2018: best dressed

The Oscars is always an event that the whole world tunes into – and this year is no exception! Held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood – the star-studded red carpet is full of an abundance of actors and actresses that have achieved so much on the silver screen. After the #TimesUp movement, many fans were speculating if Hollywood would decide to wear black like the Golden Globes in January, but this ceremony colour is back! Kicking off the red-carpet is Allison Janney. The 58-year-old looked red-hot in a skin-tight, body con-dress by Reem Acra that flattered her lean and impressively toned frame. The stunning actress who has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya, added a diamond choker and wore her hair in a chic up'do. Her makeup looked immaculate and she carried a striking Roger Vivier clutch bag.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o, 35, dazzled the red carpet as she arrived for the prestigious ceremony, wearing a jaw-dropping gold and black design by Versace. The dress is one of the most eye-catching numbers we have ever seen – the delicate ruching and embellished detail is exquisite. Talk about the Midas touch!

Nicole Kidman

If there is a dress that would scream Hollywood superstar – this would be it! Nicole, 50, took to the red carpet before the awards ceremony in a cobalt blue strapless number by Armani Prive that was cut with a bandeau neckline. But the most exciting part of the dress had to be the bombastic bow detail at the waist.

Emily Blunt

Looking fresh and fabulous in pastel baby blue, Emily, 35, ruled the red carpet in an ethereal, dreamy dress by Schiaparelli. The sleeves feature bouquets of the finest tulle and we especially love the embellished floral detail on the bodice. The Devil Wears Prada star wore her brown locks up and added statement earrings into the mix.  

Mary J Blidge

The Grammy-winning singer has been nominated for her very first Oscar – Best Supporting Actress in Mudbound. She celebrated this incredible achievement with her wonderful dress – she was a vision white in a gown which featured a glittery corset detail and Grecian style cap sleeves. Sparkling diamond earrings completed the look

Taraji P. Henson

The beautiful actress looked elegant, yet super-sexy in a custom-made black design by bridal designer extraordinaire Vera Wang. The black cut-out panels feature a split at the side and the legs, showing off her incredibly toned, lean frame.

Jennifer Lawrence

The beautiful Jennifer Lawrence looked exceptional in a mirrored silver dress by Dior. The figure-hugging ensemble features pretty spaghetti straps which show off her slim but voluptuous frame and she added juicy red lipstick and mermaid-esque hair which gave her a fierce, yet ethereal stance.

Dame Helen Mirren

The stunning British actress doesn't disappoint – and looked impeccable in a blue, body conscious design by Reem Acra. The blue gown made the most of her super-sleek physique and gave her a dreamy silhouette. She added blue sapphire jewels which give her a regal stance.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie looked like an angel on the red carpet ahead of the Oscars ceremony, where the beautiful Australian actress was nominated for The Best Actress Award for her incredible role of Tonya Harding in I, Tonya. The white gown by Chanel hugged her petite shape and we love the draped detail across the bust.

Emma Stone

Never one to follow the crowd – Emma left her gown at home, instead opting to be a modern woman in a jacket and trousers combo by Louis Vuitton. The two-piece outfit consisted of cigarette trousers with a silk burgundy blazer and a contrasting fuchsia pink bow which was tied at the waist.

Viola Davis

Viola had total va va voom in a stunning chic pink number by Michael Kors. The tailored shape is a sleek fit on the gorgeous actress and we love the statement clutch and dazzling accompanying jewellery. The 52-year-old totally owned the red carpet.

Salma Hayek

Salma stunned in a lilac number which featured a plethora of sequins and dazzling disco discs sewn onto the figure-hugging design by Gucci. The gown boasted a tiered ruffled skirt and layered cascading chains at the neckline which gave it a contemporary finish. The 51-year-old wore her raven tresses in a wavy up 'do and wore a bold lipstick.

Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana Rancic looked incredible whilst hosting the red carpet arrivals for E! Entertainment. The beautiful presenter wore a voluminous, fairy-tale aysemtric gown by Georges Chakra. It's the third consecutive year the 43-year-old has worn the designer – which is part of the high end brand's Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

Allison Williams

American actress, singer and comedienne Allison was a blushing beauty in a peach floor-length ensemble that featured exquisite pearl detail on the torso and drop-waisted cut. The neckline boasted a sheer panel and diamond drop earrings completed the look. The Girls actress glowed with natural makeup and sleek locks.

Zoey Deutch

The 23-year-old LA-born actress Zoey glittered in a beautiful tiered, body conscious dress in a striking dove grey. The beaded gown featured an abundance of embellished and appliqué detail and hugged her trim frame. She wore her auburn hair in a curled voluminous style with a splash of crimson lipstick.

Jane Fonda

The stunning actress simply gets better with age! We adore this fierce design by Balmain which features super statement shoulder pads and a sweetheart neckline. The 80-year-old looked youthful as ever in glowing makeup which highlighted her beautiful features. Her blonde hair was teased into a voluminous style which finished just above her shoulders.

Meryl Streep

The legend that is Meryl Streep decided to match with the iconic red carpet in a beautifully cut floor-length dress, which featured a V-neck line and full bombastic skirt by Dior. The dress made the most of the actress' tiny waist with a featured skinny belt.

Saoirse Ronan

Blonde beauty Saoirse Ronan is the belle of the ball in this princess-style design by Calvin Klein. The structured fit streamlined her frame and featured a large statement bow detail at the rear. She showed off her gorgeous pale skin in the off-the-shoulder cut and her blonde locks were swept back from her face in a sleek style.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock went all-out glitter on us in a striking metallic halter-neck dress by Louis Vuitton. The gold and silver mixed design featured a smattering of black sequins at the hem and gathered ruffle detail at the waist. She wore her jet-black hair in a super straight style and smoky eye makeup gave her a vampy finish.

