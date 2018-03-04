The Oscars 2018: best dressed

The Oscars is always an event that the whole world tunes into – and this year is no exception! Held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood – the star-studded red carpet is full of an abundance of actors and actresses that have achieved so much on the silver screen. After the #TimesUp movement, many fans were speculating if Hollywood would decide to wear black like the Golden Globes in January, but this ceremony colour is back! Kicking off the red-carpet is Allison Janney. The 58-year-old looked red-hot in a skin-tight, body con-dress by Reem Acra that flattered her lean and impressively toned frame. The stunning actress who has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya, added a diamond choker and wore her hair in a chic up'do. Her makeup looked immaculate and she carried a striking Roger Vivier clutch bag.

Photo: © Rex