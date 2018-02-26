Here are the best Meghan Markle-style black trousers

Meghan Markle has brought an exciting new take on royal dressing thanks to her decision to wear casual jeans and trousers at official engagements, and her use of quirky accessories, including cross-body bags and stacking rings. And it seems her experimentation has gone down well with British women. According to data from global fashion search platform Lyst, there were huge spikes in traffic for the term “wide leg black trousers” after Meghan wore similar styles during appearances in Edinburgh (pictured) and Brixton.

Black trousers are a wardrobe staple for Meghan, and her choice of smart yet quirky styles has helped elevate them from boring office basics to pieces fit for the red carpet. As well as her wide-legged, high-waisted styles, she also opted for a chic pair of tapered cigarette-style pants while making her first red carpet appearance alongside Prince Harry at the Endeavor Fund Awards. She teamed the Alexander McQueen trousers with a matching tuxedo jacket and white shirt.

It seems like the high street has been inspired by her style too, because right now there’s a whole range of similar chic black bottoms hitting the stores – all with an edgy twist. Here is HELLO’s pick of the best black trousers.

Photo: © Getty Images