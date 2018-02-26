Here are the best Meghan Markle-style black trousers

Meghan Markle has brought an exciting new take on royal dressing thanks to her decision to wear casual jeans and trousers at official engagements, and her use of quirky accessories, including cross-body bags and stacking rings. And it seems her experimentation has gone down well with British women. According to data from global fashion search platform Lyst, there were huge spikes in traffic for the term “wide leg black trousers” after Meghan wore similar styles during appearances in Edinburgh (pictured) and Brixton.

Black trousers are a wardrobe staple for Meghan, and her choice of smart yet quirky styles has helped elevate them from boring office basics to pieces fit for the red carpet. As well as her wide-legged, high-waisted styles, she also opted for a chic pair of tapered cigarette-style pants while making her first red carpet appearance alongside Prince Harry at the Endeavor Fund Awards. She teamed the Alexander McQueen trousers with a matching tuxedo jacket and white shirt.

It seems like the high street has been inspired by her style too, because right now there’s a whole range of similar chic black bottoms hitting the stores – all with an edgy twist. Here is HELLO’s pick of the best black trousers.

Get your wardrobe bang on-trend with this pair of wide leg black trousers from Topshop. The high waist, thin pleats and super-wide fit gives them an edgy look and feel that works just as well for Friday night cocktails as it does for Saturday brunching. In fact, it's easy to imagine Meghan herself wearing this pair... 

 

With their low waist and slim, smart fit, these trousers from Next are a dead ringer for the ones Meghan wore on the red carpet. An ideal dress-up-or-down-style, they’d look great for the office when teamed with smart shoes and a crisp white shirt or on the weekend with flats and a T-shirt or cami. Best of all? They’re only £22.

 

For a pair of flattering trousers that will get you noticed, try out these quirky cropped flares by Finery London. The unusual cut is right on trend, and can be paired with ankle boots and heels for a smart-casual look both day and evening. They’d be great with a black jacket too, if you really want to channel Meghan’s style.

 

These flowing trousers from Zara are almost identical to the ones Meghan wore in Edinburgh. They’re also relaxed enough to work on spring and summer nights later in the year when teamed with sandals. Take a cue from Meghan and make sure yours are long enough to skim along the floor – it’ll add the illusion of extra height when teamed with heels.

 

For a vintage twist, look no further than Dorothy Perkins. This high-waisted tapered leg pair come with a tie waist to flatter hourglass figures and create a 60s-inspired look. Because these are eye-catching already it’s best to keep the rest of your look simple – a plain T-shirt or blouse will work a treat.

 