BAFTAs 2018: best of the red carpet

The BAFTAs 2018 is always a glamorous affair with nominees and winners gracing the red carpet in a plethora of stunning dresses that sparkle in the light. This year the dress code has a slight difference: in honour of the Time's Up Movement, actors and actresses are showing their support for the charity (which helps to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace) by wearing black attire. This is one of many high-profile events that have honoured this movement – which started in January at the Golden Globes. Kicking off the awards in style was Rochelle Humes, 28, who cut a super-sleek figure as she presented live coverage on the red carpet. The mother-of-two looked sleek, poised and totally polished in a body conscious design by Suzanne Neville which hugged her lean curves to perfection. She added statement turquoise rings and wore her beautiful locks in a curly style.

Photo: © Rex