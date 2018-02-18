BAFTAs 2018: best of the red carpet

The BAFTAs 2018 is always a glamorous affair with nominees and winners gracing the red carpet in a plethora of stunning dresses that sparkle in the light. This year the dress code has a slight difference: in honour of the Time's Up Movement, actors and actresses are showing their support for the charity (which helps to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace) by wearing black attire. This is one of many high-profile events that have honoured this movement – which started in January at the Golden Globes. Kicking off the awards in style was Rochelle Humes, 28, who cut a super-sleek figure as she presented live coverage on the red carpet. The mother-of-two looked sleek, poised and totally polished in a body conscious design by Suzanne Neville which hugged her lean curves to perfection. She added statement turquoise rings and wore her beautiful locks in a curly style.

 Photo: © Rex

Angelina Jolie looked incredible at the BAFTAs 2018, in an incredible velvet dress by Ralph & Russo which hugged her curves and skimmed her lean shape. The 42-year-old wore her rich brunette locks in a sleek chignon and added large diamond statement earrings.

 Photo: © Rex

Jennifer Lawrence wore a floor-length satin black dress which featured a unique angular neckline and pretty contrasting white straps which broke up the dress and gave it a modern feel. The 27-year-old added olive gem stone earrings and a splash of red lipstick.

 Photo: © Rex

And the lady wore Chanel! Saoirse Ronan put her fashion-forward thinking to good use by wearing this beautiful design by the luxury high end French designer. Short in length – the feathered frock showed off her long lean legs to perfection. She wore her blonde locks away from her face in a messy bun.

 Photo: © Rex

Salma Hayek looked beyond gorgeous in one of her favourite designers – Gucci. The close-fitting number hugged her sensational curves and also boasted trendy shoulder-pads. Beaded and jewel-encrusted floral detail was added at the waist and cuffs, jazzing up the black hued design subtly.

 Photo: © Rex

Kristin Scott Thomas wore a black tunic dress which featured bold white piping and was cut in a super smart, tailored style which finished into a 'V' neckline. The 57-year-old wore it over a pair of black trousers, chic high heel shoes and accessorised with an abundance of sparkling statement diamonds.

 Photo: © Rex

Margot Robbie, 27, graced the red carpet ahead of the ceremony in a beautiful number by Givenchy. The beautiful design featured a striking pleated overlay with a smattering of sequins in abstract shapes. The neckline was cut into a halter neck style and she carried a small but perfectly formed silver box clutch.

 Photo: © Rex

Naomie Harris decided to leave a dress at home, instead opting for smart black tailored trousers and a stunning beaded creation which sat perfectly over the top! The abundance of beads, gems and sequins gave her outfit a distinctive edge. She wore her hair in a gorgeous up do.

 Photo: © Rex

Millie Mackintosh decided to leave her dress at home, instead opting for a tailored jumpsuit by high end luxury brand Pronovias. The stunning design featured an androgynous yet totally feminine tuxedo style which boasted satin lapels. The stunning fashion designer left her back bare, giving fans a glimpse of her tanned skin.

 Photo: © Rex

Lydia Bright looked grown up and undeniably glamorous in a bandeau cut black gown by Alonuko which finished with a bombastic fishtail hem. Fans were quick to praise the star's Hollywood-inspired gown, with her loyal followers flocking to her Instagram page to offer their admiration. The 27-year-old reality star wore her hair in a up do and her makeup was immaculate.

 Photo: © Rex

Natalie Dormer looked ethereal and positively glowing in a chiffon black gown that featured flowing, transparent flared sleeves and a matching choker necklace. The Game of Thrones star teamed her uniquely boho gown with a pair of this season's must-have jewels – a pair of black tassel earrings.

 Photo: © Rex

Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas was a sight for sore eyes in a  unique yet totally chic dress that hugged her lithe frame. The pretty dress featured decadent tiers which gave it a stunningly contemporary look. Her mid-length blonde locks were teased into loose curls and glowing makeup completed her appearance.

 

Call the Midwife actress Hayley Squires wore a striking velvet maxi dress which hugged her impressive curves and gave the 29-year-old actress a streamlined silhouette. The raven-haired star wore her locks in a sleek and straight style and added diamond drop earrings and lashings of retro eye-liner that gave her a doll-like look.

 

Lily James looked like a real-life princess in a striking prom-style frock. The beautiful design featured a satin corset top and full, volumous skirt which gave her dress the all-important wow factor. She wore dazzling diamonds and her blonde tresses in a lightly curled style.

 Photo: © Rex

Octavia Spencer stunned on the red carpet in a beautifully cut gown which featured an abundance of exquisite lace detail, a smattering of sequins and decadent tulle sleeves to gave it an extra special edge. She accessorised her outfit with diamond earrings and a cocktail ring.

 Photo: © Rex

Former Bond Girl Gemma Arterton didn't disappoint, looking especially breath-taking in a one-shoulder gown by Alberta Ferretti. The dress featured a pleated overlay and a delicate asymmetrical neckline. Red lips and a beautiful dazzling choker finished the look.

 Photo: © Rex

Karen Gillan held her own at the Royal Albert Hall in a bold semi-sheer black gown which featured a graduated hem a Bardot neckline which showed off her toned shoulders. She wore her red hair slicked back and dark eye-makeup and a striking nude lip.

 Photo: © Rex

Lupita Nyong'o showcased her trademark statement style perfectly in a shimmer gown that featured a fabulously eye-catching design which consisted of vertical stripes that ensured she stood out from the crowd! The centre of the dress even featured an applique, 3D peplum by Elie Saab Couture.

 