10 Instagram tips we learnt from Kylie Jenner by hellofashion.com / 27 May 2016 With nearly 62 million followers, it's safe to say Kylie Jenner knows what she's doing when it comes to Instagram. So who better to look to for tips than the reality TV star? We did a bit (read: a lot) of stalking and came up with a top 10 list... Read more about: Fashion news Kylie Jenner Style 1. Master the 'Triplegram' A concept pioneered by her sister Kourtney and adopted by Kylie, the triplegram is a series of three photos that helps users to create a visual narrative on their feed. Sometimes the three photos will result in one overall image, but sometimes it's just three similar photos that fill out a row. 2. Show off your most-prized possessions Kylie regularly gives fans a glimpse into her world, showing off her designer goodies and gifts. We're kinda in love with this Gucci backpack... 3. Pose in front of your car So this *might* not work if your car is not a matte black Mercedes like Kylie's, but we felt that we had to include because these kind of pics take up, like, half of Kylie's feed. 4. Master the mirror selfie Kylie is a HUGE fan of the mirror selfie, often showing it off her new outfits/hair styles. Just make sure your mirror isn't dirty! 5. Don't worry too much about lighting We're often told that we need good lighting to take a photo, but Kylie throws out the rulebook. Her photos are often badly lit but that create a mysterious, moody feel that totally suits her vibe. 6. Change up your hair Kylie rarely goes two weeks without showing off another hair style on Instagram. You might not have the means/time to try out dramatically different colours and intricate 'dos like she does, but you can certainly try new, relatively easy styles like braiding. 7. Don't be afraid to poke fun at yourself Kylie earned brownie points when she posted this funny photo of herself, referring to her surgically enhanced lips. Her fans loved the good-natured snap and she since shared a pic that showed her wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with an unflattering picture of herself. 8. Embrace bikini shotsKylie loves sharing snaps of herself in a bikini. To be fair, if we had her body, we probably wouldn't be posting anything but... 9. Share cute #throwback snapsThis touching #tbt snap of Kylie with her dad Bruce garnered millions of likes... ... and we had to include this one too, because it's just.so.cute. #Kylie&Kendall 10. You CAN have your back to the cameraBelfie, anyone? Make like Kylie and turn your back to the camera - it makes for a cool and arty vibe.