Blake Lively's 10 best maternity looks by hellofashion.com / 13 May 2016 Nobody does maternity chic better than the perennially stylish Blake Lively! To celebrate Blake's second pregnancy, we've put together a gallery of the Gossip Girl star's all-time best mummy-to-be looks... Read more about: Fashion news Blake Lively The stunning blonde turned heads on the red carpet at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival wearing a fitted sheer and silver sequined dress highlighting her growing baby bump. Ryan Reynolds' wife was glowing as she arrived at the event with Woody Allen and other members of the Cafe Society cast. Lady in red! The star showed off a hint of her tiny baby bump in a beautiful red jumpsuit in Cannes. She accessorised the bold outfit with a delicate gold necklace. Following news that she was pregnant with her second child, Blake stepped out at the 2016 Met Gala looking as stylish as ever. The mum-to-be looked stunning in a gorgeous pink Burberry gown adorned with red and pink flowers. Blake proved that you can have fun with maternity fashion when she stepped out in a beautiful backless black dress for the Women of Worth gala, just days before she gave birth to her first child, James, in December 2014. Wow! The Shallows actress certainly had that pregnancy glow about her when she stepped out in a gorgeous pale yellow Gucci gown to walk the red carpet at the 2014 Angel Ball in New York City. Just weeks before her due date, with her first child James, the actress covered her baby bump in a long-sleeved white dress for an appearance at Martha Stewart's 'American Made Summit' in NYC. The 28-year-old doesn't just dress up her bump for red carpet events, the star also has great maternity street style. Wrapping up warm, Blake wore two different Alicia Adams Alpaca wraps during outings in New York City. Even when she is just hanging out with friends, Blake makes sure that her pregnancy style is on point. The actress rocked a high-waisted black skirt and a patterned shirt for a evening with artist Travis Louie at his show in New York City. The star isn't afraid to add a pop of colour to her maternity wardrobe, which she demonstrated when she stepped out in this multi-hued jacket while out on the streets of New York City in 2014. Making her first pregnant red carpet appearance when she was pregnant with James, Blake looked stunning in a blue and silver sequin Michael Kors gown at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York City.