Our top 10 high street picks of the week

by hellofashion.com /

Cream embroidered jacket, £45, H&M

Be the ultimate boho chic babe in this gorgeous embroidered number.

 

Read more about:

Jacquard body, £25.99, Mango

Ideally paired with a high-waisted skirt, Mango’s jacquard body is perfect for this week’s in-between weather.

 

Pastel stripe scrunchie, £4.00, Topshop

There's never a bad hair day with a playful scrunchie!

 

White lace sleeve bomber jacket, £45, River Island

The season’s biggest trend gets a romantic makeover with this fine lace bomber jacket.

 

Light brown suedette tassel ghillie sandals, £22.99, New Look

The ultimate must-have of the season, these suedette sandals promise to match all outfits.

 

Cream triangle geo print strappy dress, £17.99, New Look

Take a page out of Zooey Deschanel’s stylebook with a super summery minidress.

 

White backpack, £24.99, H&M

White takes the backpack to a new level of chic - just make sure to keep it clean!

 

ASOS Playwright high heels, £30, ASOS

Get ready for an after hours roof party with these chic nude heels.

 

Pineapple evening minaudiere, £22.99, Zara

A stylish night out calls for an elegant clutch – with a pineapple twist!

 

Striped cut-out midi dress, £45, Topshop

This cut-out dress is perfect for a stroll down the French Riviera or, at the very least, a nice walk in the park.

 