Our top 10 high street picks of the week by hellofashion.com / 28 April 2016 Cream embroidered jacket, £45, H&M Be the ultimate boho chic babe in this gorgeous embroidered number. Jacquard body, £25.99, Mango Ideally paired with a high-waisted skirt, Mango's jacquard body is perfect for this week's in-between weather. Pastel stripe scrunchie, £4.00, Topshop There's never a bad hair day with a playful scrunchie! White lace sleeve bomber jacket, £45, River Island The season's biggest trend gets a romantic makeover with this fine lace bomber jacket. Light brown suedette tassel ghillie sandals, £22.99, New Look The ultimate must-have of the season, these suedette sandals promise to match all outfits. Cream triangle geo print strappy dress, £17.99, New Look Take a page out of Zooey Deschanel's stylebook with a super summery minidress. White backpack, £24.99, H&M White takes the backpack to a new level of chic - just make sure to keep it clean! ASOS Playwright high heels, £30, ASOS Get ready for an after hours roof party with these chic nude heels. Pineapple evening minaudiere, £22.99, Zara A stylish night out calls for an elegant clutch – with a pineapple twist! Striped cut-out midi dress, £45, Topshop This cut-out dress is perfect for a stroll down the French Riviera or, at the very least, a nice walk in the park.