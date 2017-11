Portia de Rossi



Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia described her decades-long battle with eating disorders as an "excruciating" experience that drove her to starve herself and at time, limit her calorie intake to only 300 per day.



But eventually, Portia sought help and started the long road to recovery. Now, the actress says that when she looks in the mirror, she knows she's not perfect, but that's perfectly fine with her.



"My message is all about self-acceptance and being comfortable in your own skin," she said on Good Morning America in 2014.



"I think that it's important to not be so concerned about how you look. As women, it's really important to be focused on things other than what it is on the plate in front of you and get on with your life and develop your mind and career and not be so obsessed with how you look and what you weigh."