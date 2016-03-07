Stella McCartney's star-studded FROW

Doutzen Kroes lead the star arrival at Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Week show. The supermodel looked absolutely stunning, rocking a plunging white tuxedo jacket and barely-there make-up.

 

Lewis Hamilton was also in attendance, posing up with Stella's dad Paul McCartney.

 

Paul was accompanied by his wife Nancy.

 

The presentation saw Stella's signature masculine tailoring given a quirky twist.

 

 

 

 

Lewis Hamilton arriving for the show.

 

Paul and Nancy smiling for the cameras after taking in the show.  