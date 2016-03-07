Stella McCartney's star-studded FROW by hellofashion.com / 07 March 2016 Doutzen Kroes lead the star arrival at Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Week show. The supermodel looked absolutely stunning, rocking a plunging white tuxedo jacket and barely-there make-up. Read more about: Fashion news Stella McCartney Lewis Hamilton was also in attendance, posing up with Stella's dad Paul McCartney. Paul was accompanied by his wife Nancy. The presentation saw Stella's signature masculine tailoring given a quirky twist. Lewis Hamilton arriving for the show. Paul and Nancy smiling for the cameras after taking in the show.