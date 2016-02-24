Supermodels enjoy star-studded fashion night out by hellofashion.com / 24 February 2016 Tuesday night saw a host of supermodels unite for a swanky fashion bash in London. Toni Gaarn, Karlie Kloss, Arizona Muse and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley all stepped out looking typically stunning for the Elle Style Awards 2016. Read more about: Fashion news Celebrity style Newly engaged Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked stunning in a leather minidress that showed off her supermodel physique. A host of other stars were in attendance, including Kate Moss' half-sister Lottie Moss. Jourdan Dunn and Daisy Lowe. Daisy Lowe and Amber le Bon. Laura Whitmore and Nicole Appleton. Arizona Muse. Lily Donaldson and Jourdan Dunn. Alek Wek and Toni Gaarn. Ellie Goulding and Laura Whitmore. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.