These rockstars' daughters have all conquered the world of fashion

No surprise Staz Lindes has gone down the modeling route. The London born model's mother, Mary, was a model and muse in the '70s, and her father happens to be guitarist Hal Lindes of the British rock band Dire Straits. Staz, who like her father is a guitarist for the girl band Paranoyds, recently showed off her model pout as the new Saint Laurent girl in a photo campaign for the brand. She has previously walked in the French labels' Spring/Summer 2016 womenswear runway show.