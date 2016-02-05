These rockstars' daughters have all conquered the world of fashion by hellofashion.com / 05 February 2016 From Kelly Osbourne to Georgia May Jagger, these rockstars' daughters have all made it big in the fashion industry... Read more about: Fashion news Celebrity style Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon and British supermodel Yasmin's oldest daughter Amber Le Bon is the latest muse for the hair care brand Redken. The British model/DJ told us in regards to her campaign, "It's very exciting. I've had long hair for a long time so to be recognized for it is amazing." Sophie Tweed-Simmons is the youngest daughter of KISS rock star Gene Simmons. The gorgeous brunette has followed in her famous mother Shannon Tweed's footsteps when it comes to modelling. Sophie began her career walking in her first show at age 14. The plus size model is currently signed with 1.1 models in New York City and even has her own fashion lined called Dessous by Sophie Simmons. No surprise Staz Lindes has gone down the modeling route. The London born model's mother, Mary, was a model and muse in the '70s, and her father happens to be guitarist Hal Lindes of the British rock band Dire Straits. Staz, who like her father is a guitarist for the girl band Paranoyds, recently showed off her model pout as the new Saint Laurent girl in a photo campaign for the brand. She has previously walked in the French labels' Spring/Summer 2016 womenswear runway show. Lily Collins, daughter of veteran rock drummer and singer Phil Collins, was 'discovered' as a model by Tommy Hilfiger on a flight from New York to L.A at the age of 15. Since then she has gone on to star in Hollywood films such as Mirror Mirror alongside Julia Robert. With Jerry Hall as a mother, it comes as no surprise that Georgia May Jagger has followed in her footsteps and gone into modeling. Mick Jagger's third daughter is enjoying a very successful career and has fronted campaigns for Chanel, Versace and Vivienne Westwood Reality TV star, model and fashion designer, Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly has done it all. In addition to starring in music videos, the Maggie May singer's daughter has posed for the world's top fashion magazines. Ozzy Osbourne's little girl Kelly has carved a name for herself in the fashion industry through modelling and by working on fashion shows such as E!'s Fashion Police and Britain's Next Top Model. The Prince of Darkness' daughter fronted the campaign for Madonna's Material Girl clothing line in 2011. Liv Tyler is the eldest daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler. The mom-of-two first began modelling at the age of 14 posing for a spread in Interview magazine. Since then she has gone on to star in films such as the Lord of The Rings and returned to her modeling roots when she became the face of Givenchy cosmetics and has been featured in many magazines including Vogue. The youngest daughter of guitarist Keith Richards and former model Patti Hansen, Alexandra Richards boasts an impressive modelling portfolio including images by famed photographers Annie Leibovitz and Mario Testino. Alexandra's older sister Theodora has also enjoyed an impresive modelling career. Keith Richard's eldest child got her break in the industry when she starred alongside her sister Alex and fellow rock child Georgia May Jagger in a Tommy Hilfiger campaign when she was 16.