Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece: 10 facts about the stylish teen royal by hellofashion.com / 19 January 2016 One of the world's fashionable young royals, Princess Olympia of Greece is definitely one to watch. Here are 10 things you might not know about the 19-year-old. Read more about: Fashion news Maria-Olympia was born on July 25, 1996 in New York City as the first child of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece. Like her mom Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, a Valentino muse – seen in this pic on the right with her daughter and actress Emma Watson – she is fast becoming a trendsetter. Dior, Isabel Marant and Givenchy are among her fave designers. The Princess is the only girl of five siblings – her four brothers are Prince Constantine-Alexios, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseas-Kimon and Prince Aristidis-Stavros. When she was 7, her parents decided to move from the U.S. back to London so Maria-Olympia could see more of her grandparents, King Constantine and Queen Anne Marie. Despite her heritage, the Princess has said she doesn't speak Greek. "I wish I did," she told Tatler in 2014. During high school, the Princess studied drama, history of art, graphics and photography. She has shown an interest in a career in fashion, and did a three-week internship in the couture department of Dior. Princess Olympia's godparents include Prince Charles, Princess Alexia of Greece and Denmark and Prince Michael of Greece. Here, she's with Charles' nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. In September 2015, the 19-year-old Princess started attending college in New York City. The Princess is a fan of Instagram, not unlike her mother Marie-Chantal (@mariechantal22). As of January 2016, Princess Olympia has 52,000+ followers. The Princess, on the right in this snap with pals in New York City, shares her birthday with 'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc, 'One Tree Hill' actor James Lafferty and supermodel Iman.