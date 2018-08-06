Sarah, Duchess of York appeared on the One Show on Friday afternoon and looked fabulous in a little black dress, which had some seriously chic colour block detail. The body-conscious design by Roland Mouret featured a contrasting maroon panel in the centre and white piping sewn on various sections, mixing the design up and making a statement. She accessorised simply - opting for high heel shoes and a watch with a brown strap, adding her favourite gold medallion necklace. The former wife of Prince Andrew wore her trademark red hair loose and smoky brown eyeshadow highlighted her pretty eyes. Fans took to Instagram to comment on the Duchess' latest ensemble – with one follower writing: "Beautiful lady! Love your outfit."

Duchess Sarah looked fabulous on the One Show

The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie appeared on the BBC programme to raise awareness for two of her charities, Street Child and Children in Crisis.

Loading the player...

The interview also covered the upcoming royal wedding of her youngest daughter Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. The Duchess opened up about the upcoming nuptials and said: "Eugenie is very controlled – she is so sorted. She knows exactly what she wants," Sarah said of the planning process for the royal nuptials. "Jack and Eugenie are very contemporary, they are very inclusive, and they are all about love, and they want this wedding to be about that – to include everybody and to really absorb the love they have for each other with everybody else."

MORE: Sarah, Duchess of York just wore a pair of pink shoes that are unlike anything we've seen before

We can’t wait to see what Sarah will wear for the big day, but the mother-of-two explained that she didn't have an outfit prepared just yet as she had "been a little bit busy organising." Duchess Sarah did admit however, that she was expecting the day to be an emotional one. "I do understand why mothers cry at weddings now. All my life I thought, 'Oh, what's she crying for?' It's lovely, it's a great day."

READ: Sarah Ferguson has made us all want to go to Topshop - and for a very good cause