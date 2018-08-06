The Countess of Wessex just channelled Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman and looked amazing

On Sunday afternoon the Countess of Wessex attended the Women's World Cup finals at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre which was held at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. Dressing for the on-going heatwave, the royal looked incredible in a brown summer dress which was emblazoned with white polka dots. Cut with an on-trend, crew neckline and a hem which finished just above the knee, the gorgeous Prada dress looked exactly like the frock that Julia Roberts' character Vivienne wore in the polo scene of hit film Pretty Woman. The wife of Prince Edward added a pair of 'Carolina' brown espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers – her favourite shoe brand of the summer - and finished with Sugar Stack citrine earrings by Tiffany & Co. Sophie, 53, was joined by her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor,who wore a pretty blue tea dress printed with white florals.

Espadrilles appear to be a standout choice for the mother-of-two – she has been seen wearing designs by Penelope Chilvers on a number of occasions this season.

In June, she attended a celebratory event at the Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary in Ingatestone, Essex and teamed her beautiful Erdem shirt dress with a baby blue pair of the casual style and looked incredibly well-put together as always. The brand has a distinctive royal connection - in May, it was announced that Lady Amelia Windsor has collaborated with them, designing a line of shoes in association with War Child UK.

Sophie and Louise watched Ireland take on The Netherlands, who won the match 6-0. The Countess has a great interest in sport and is the patron of England Hockey.

Earlier in the week, she hosted a lunch at St. James's Palace to celebrate the Hockey World Cup and guests included Dame Katherine Grainger and England's Hockey's chief executive, Sally Munday. The royal is patron of many organisations, including the Girl Guides, the Central School of Ballet, The National Autistic Society and the Wessex Youth Trust.

