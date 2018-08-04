Princess Eugenie wears wacky sunglasses to the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks

It's not long to go until Princess Eugenie will be walking down the aisle, but until then, we just have to make do with her wedding guest looks - and she hasn't disappointed. Joined by her husband-to-be Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie looked absolutely radiant as she attended the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee to filmmaker Daisy Jenks, and she made sure she was noticed. Eugenie looked stunning as she arrived at the wedding, wearing a baby blue elegant midi-length dress with a cream jacket over the top. The outfit was the ideal choice for a hot summer's day and the pretty shade complemented her skin tone and her auburn hair.

The 28-year-old, who is currently in the September issue of Vogue alongside her sister Princess Beatrice, teamed her dress with fashionable statement accessories. We're talking a colourful box clutch covered in flowers and a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses. She wore her hair in a tousled style and kept her makeup simple.

MORE: Aw! Prince George has just made history by joining mum Kate and auntie Meghan on starry best-dressed list

The young royals are good friends of the bride and groom and no doubt met them through Princes William and Harry. Prince William attended Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire with Charlie when they were young and Charlie's brother Thomas van Straubenzee is Princess Charlotte's godfather. He was also one of William's ushers at his wedding.

MORE: Kate Middleton’s summer holiday style - all the dresses she might have packed for Mustique

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also in attendance at the wedding, and Meghan looked absolutely stunning at the happy occasion, wearing a gorgeous colour-blocked pastel midi skirt and a sleeveless black shirt. It was an extra special day for Meghan, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday – her first birthday as a member of the royal family! The Duchess was all smiles as she arrived at the church, chatting happily with fellow guests. See the video below...