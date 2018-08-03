Rochelle Humes' £27 jumpsuit is guaranteed to be a sell-out – get in there quick!

Rochelle Humes is a total style maven right now and we can't get enough of her never-ending super chic 'outfit of the day' looks. On Thursday evening, the stunning mother-of-two wowed her followers yet again, sharing a picture on Instagram of herself wearing a black jumpsuit which was emblazoned with this season;s must-have print – polka dots. We guarantee that once you see it, you will want one too – particularly as the price tag is SO purse-friendly. The jumpsuit retails at £27.99 from high street favourite New Look – the company that Rochelle currently works with. The former Saturdays singer has an edit with the store and it has proved to be hugely popular with shoppers.This season, the curly-haired star has modelled the new AW18 collection and pretty much everything is on our wish-list – Rochelle is the best advert. The design has just dropped online and is currently available in stores too – but it's selling out rapidly, so don't delay if you are pondering on making a purchase.

Fans are going wild for Rochelle's jumpsuit

The singer's 1.1 million Instagram followers were quick to react to the snap – taking to the comments section. One fan wrote: "Oh this is amazing – I’m going to buy it right now ".

£27.99, New Look

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old shared picture of her wearing a leopard print tea dress from the brand and wrote: "Everyone keeps asking me about this dress. In truth I’ve worn it for the past 3 days.... #RochelleForNewLook"

Loading the player...

Speaking to the Daily Star, the sometime-presenter explained how much she enjoys dressing for the heatwave. "I just love how easy it is" she said. " You haven't got to worry so much and take loads of layers out with you. Everything is a lot prettier, you can wear nicer colours."

MORE: The stunning £27 dress Rochelle Humes wore to Wimbledon is finally available to buy

Just like the rest of us, Rochelle loves her swimwear and can’t work out what she loves more. "I like a mix of both," she revealed. "I'm into high-waist bikinis at the moment – the 50s-style ones."

READ: Rochelle Humes just wore the rainbow top of dreams – and its only £15.99!