Jools and Jamie Oliver have some unexpected news

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have made a very exciting - and unexpected - announcement that their fans are going to love! The couple have joined forces to design their very own limited edition trainers with footwear brand SEVEN FEET APART.

The unlikely collaboration came about when Jamie was trying to find the perfect gift for Jools to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Having worked with his friends at the UK label to create a retro high top handcrafted from Italian leather, Jamie and Jools decided they loved the finished result so much they should make more.

Jamie and Jools are releasing a range of limited edition trainers

"Jools and I were about to celebrate our 18th wedding anniversary and I had no idea what to give her. We share an obsessions for old school, vintage high tops and I thought how cool it would be to design a bespoke pair for her," Jamie explained.

"I reached out to SEVEN FEET APART - a local company who make trainers I already wear and love. After many discussions, sketches, mood boards and mentoring, the JO-18 was ready. I absolutely loved the whole process and decided to share the love a little wider and make a few more. It was so much fun and I hope people love them as much as I do."

Jamie originally designed the trainers as an anniversary gift for Jools

The limited edition collection is now available to buy on the brand's website, but with only 400 pairs available, you'll have to get in quick. You can take your choice from high top and low top in two exclusive colours - yellow and white or all white. The styles are unisex and available in sizes 3-12, so we look forward to seeing Jamie and Jools rocking their his and hers trainers soon!

Jamie previously wrote on Instagram about giving Jools her anniversary gift in a sweet tribute to his wife - but he never revealed what it was. Sharing a throwback photo from their wedding day, Jamie wrote: "Today I am so proud to celebrate my 18 wedding anniversary with this amazing woman!! Thank you so much @joolsoliver for being my soul mate on this most bonkers roller coaster ride called life, what a journey it’s been so far. Thank you for being by my side, thank you for seeing things I never see, thank you loving me, for being the best wife & most fantastic mother of our 5 precious children....I LOVE YOU SO MUCH...."

Jamie then joked: "Now stop watching love island and come find me in the garden waiting to give you your anniversary pressie....hurry up!!! Love Jamie ox x x x x."