Christine Lampard stepped into Wednesday in style – looking incredibly chic in a red hot dress that is now at the top of our wish list. The red design, £46, by Oasis nailed lots of trends in one go – it has ruffled detail around the neckline, a graduated hem, and of course, a contrasting white polka-dot design – which is a print that many high street stores have been embracing this summer. The lightweight frock has a flattering wrap cut and ideal for both the office and the after-work drinks. Christine, 39, stunned in the fancy design, which skimmed her growing baby bump perfectly. The wife of former footballer Frank Lampard kept her accessories simple, just adding tan strappy sandals by Office and wore her raven hair in a carefree bun, which was created by her favourite stylist Ciler Peksah and her subtle makeup look was applied by Helen Hand.

Christine looked blooming gorgeous on Lorraine

Angie Smith is the main person in Christine's 'Glam Squad' and is responsible for the TV star's latest look.

£46, Oasis

The Loose Women host recently revealed how much she owes to Angie, and gave a lovely insight into their working relationship: "I work really closely with Angie and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'yes!' She's brilliant."

Loading the player...

The Irish TV star is excited about her first pregnancy and revealed friends and family have been amazingly supportive.

MORE: Christine Lampard's stunning summer dress is in the sale and we are so happy about it

"One of my close friends is due two weeks before me, and my old boss is due two days after me. We are all in and around the same time. We are all asking questions, me more than anyone. I have sister, parents, a good network."

READ: Pregnant Christine Lampard shows off adorable baby bump in Marks & Spencer dress