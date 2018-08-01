Charlotte Hawkins looked positively glowing on Wednesday morning as she presented Good Morning Britain and the TV star channelled her inner Duchess of Cambridge, wearing the royal’s favourite choice of dress – the wrap. Charlotte's dress is from high street favourite Mango, is priced at £49.99 and currently available online in all sizes. Thank goodness! The fancy number is part of the brand's current season and is available online now in all sizes. We love the mix of colours – black, peach and blue which are mixed in as a statement floral print. The mother-of-one added a pair of fuchsia pink velvet shoes by River Island. The presenter – who currently co-hosts the show Eaamon Holmes and Kate Garraway - kept her makeup simple and wore her golden locks in a lightly waved style.

We love Charlotte's wrap dress

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant’s look was put together by Debbie Harper who is in charge of all of Charlotte's on-screen looks.

£49.99, Mango

Debbie is ITV's head of wardrobe and also styles up fellow TV presenters Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Laura Tobin. Debbie’s Instagram account 'Debbie Dresses' is where she lists all her client's latest looks and fans love to see what high street bargains their favourite presenters are wearing next.

We still can't get over Charlotte’s stunning ball gown she wore at the weekend. The 43-year-old went to an Andrerieu Maastrict concert in London and totally wowed fans with her Cinderella-esque dress from Pronovias.

The brand is known for amazing wedding gowns, so the dream-like proportions come as no surprise. The £720 ensemble was made with an embroidered floral basque and a mint green, bombastic silk skirt. Many of her followers taking to the comments section of Instagram to remark on her beautiful she looked and agreed that the dress wouldn’t look out of place in a Disney film.

