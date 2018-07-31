Pregnant Christine Lampard wore the most stunning dress on Tuesday morning as she presented the Lorraine Show. The wife of former footballer Frank is filling in for Lorraine Kelly all summer whilst the Scottish star is away for her holidays and we can't get enough of her on-screen wardrobe. Her latest outfit is a navy blue beauty and best of all, it's a high street gem. The Bardot dress is by Karen Millen and was originally priced at £275 but is currently on sale for £200. We love the bold tone, relaxed fit and layered frill sleeves. It has a gathered, fitted waist and no fastening – which is great for the 39-year-old and her growing baby bump. The striking ensemble also nails the floral trend with its embroidered bloom detail. The gorgeous TV presenter wore her raven hair up in a messy bun (very Duchess of Sussex) and added tan strappy sandals.

Christine cradled her adorable baby bump

As always, the Irish-born star was styled by Angie Smith, the lady solely responsible for her working wardrobe.

£200, Karen Millen

Speaking about her friendship with the stylist, Christine recently revealed: "I work really closely with Angie and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'yes'! She's brilliant."

The former One Show host’s bump is now permanently seen in clothes, but she doesn’t worry at all – explaining: “My bump is definitely there alright. I’ve been on TV the whole way through the pregnancy. But I take it all in my stride. I trust Angie implicitly.”

Although keeping fit and healthy is hugely important to her, she hasn't been overdoing it – "My only thing is walking my dogs, I haven't done anything at all with the whole pregnancy thing. I've just been walking my dogs every day. I completely swear by that. I do about half an hour every day and that keeps everything ticking over," she explained.

