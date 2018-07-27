Another day, another fabulous outfit for Christine Lampard on the Lorraine show as she fills in for Lorraine Kelly over the summer. The stunning TV presenter – who is pregnant with her first child – took to the famous sofa, wearing a blooming gorgeous dress that nailed the floral trend perfectly. Her frock is from luxury high street store Phase Eight – which is known for it's superb occasionwear. The 'Dorothy Poppy Frill Dress' costs £130 and is emblazoned with an eye-catching red poppy print which creates a great contrast against the white background of the dress. It is also designed with a waist tie and a contemporary, asymmetric-filled hem. The dress is currently online in all sizes – but we are pretty sure that will change after the wife of Frank Lampard modelled it on the show. Christine's beauty look was created by her favourite makeup artist Helen Hand, who perfected her skin tone with a burst of blusher and vampy smoky eye makeup.

On Monday, the Irish-born TV star once again wowed viewers in her leopard-printed frock, which despite looking uber-expensive, was actually from Marks & Spencer.

Part of the Autograph collection, the £45 ensemble was made in a loose fabric and boasted a high neckline and a chic midi-length. The sleek cut skimmed the raven-haired presenter’s adorable baby bump, which is really starting to show.

The former One Show host will be presenting Lorraine all summer while the Scottish star is away on her holidays and has said how excited she is for the new challenge – which can actually make her a bit anxious!

"It's scarier presenting by yourself," she explained. "Because if something goes wrong, it's up to you to fix it. You can kill a couple of minutes talking to another presenter, so it’s definitely more on edge when you are on your own. It's certainly more stressful. But, saying that, Lorraine is such a well-oiled machine. Lorraine has everything so perfectly organised."

