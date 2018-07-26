The Duchess of Sussex made yet another stylish appearance on Thursday afternoon to watch her husband Prince Harry play at Sentebale Polo Cup. The 36-year-old looked incredible as she entered the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, wearing a stunning tailored navy blue dress by Carolina Herrera, which she accessorised with a pair of nude Aquazzura sling back high heel shoes. Even though we loved her overall look, all eyes were on her gorgeous summery clutch bag which is by one of her favourite high street brands J.Crew and unbelievably, it's currently in the sale for just £44 - but if you type in the code FLASH at checkout, its you for £26.93! Could this be the cheapest handbag the former suits star has ever worn? What's more – the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton carried the very same bag at Wimbledon earlier in the month – showing that good taste does indeed run in the family! The oval-shaped, classic design features contrasting tan straps and is surprisingly large despite its compact size. Even better – if cream isn't your colour, it also comes in a zesty yellow.

Meghan looked stunning at the polo

Pippa, who is pregnant with her first child with husband James Matthews, watched the famous tennis tournament and looked incredible in a ruffled white midi dress by Anna Mason which was emblazoned with a striking paisley print. It skimmed her adorable, growing baby bump perfectly.

Pippa Middleton wore the same bag at Wimbledon

The brunette beauty wore her hair tied back in a loose braid and sported classic Rayban sunglasses to complete the polished look.

You can purchase the bag for £26.93 at J.Crew

This isn't the first time that Prince Harry’s wife has worn J.Crew. During a visit to Birmingham in March, Meghan wowed the crowds, wearing a navy coat with white piping which retailed at £330.

MORE: Meghan Markle just did something VERY directional with her latest manicure

She accessorised with black high heel shoes and carried a small navy tote bag and a white rolneck jumper by British high street brand All Saints.

READ: Style twins! Princess Eugenie just stepped out in Meghan Markle's engagement shoes