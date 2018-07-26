The Duchess of Sussex was the epitome of summer style as she enjoyed a day at the polo to watch her new husband Prince Harry. His royal highness was playing in Sentebale Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, in aid of children in Africa living with HIV and Aids. Meghan looked radiant as she cheered Harry on from the side-lines, wearing a stunning navy dress by Carolina Herrera which she paired with some gorgeous nude shoes by Aquazzura. The royal accessorised with a pair of stylish sunglasses, simple diamond earrings and a raffia clutch bag for the occasion - which, by the way, cost just £44. Yes, really.

Meghan walking the red carpet as she arrives at the polo

Meghan's belted wrap dress was the perfect choice for the hottest day of the year so far. We love the elegant cut of the outfit and the v-neck design. The Duchess chose to wear her hair tied back for the polo in a sleek bun, which complemented her pretty outfit. Meghan has worn her locks in a range of different bun styles of late, so it's obviously her favourite!

The former Suits star's makeup is always flawless and Thursday was no exception – she wowed onlookers with a smoky eye, long lashes and a sweep of bronzer on her cheeks. She kept to her classic nude lip look that we are used to.

Meghan looked to be having a wonderful time as she watched Harry play for the Sentebale St Regis team, which was captained by Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras. They were playing against the Royal Salute team, captained by Malcolm Borwick. The polo event usually features international professional players and talented amateurs.

The prestigious match is a key annual event raising funds and awareness for the Sentebale charity, an organisation which works with children and teenagers in Lesotho and Botswana who are HIV positive, have Aids or have lost their parents to the disease. Prince Harry was inspired to set up the charity after his 2004 gap year trip to Lesotho.