Charlotte Hawkins' latest outfit is a leopard-print dream and you will love it

Charlotte Hawkins looked gorgeous in a picture she uploaded to Instagram, as she presented her weekly segment on Classical FM. The presenter - who has a slot from 3-5pm on Sundays - posed for an 'outfit of the day' picture ahead of the show and looked extra-chic in a leopard print dress which, like many of her ensembles, was a high street steal. The leopard-print frock retails at £69 by Sosandar, an online store which is renowned for the most stunning dresses at affordable prices. Fellow TV presenters Andrea McLean, Stacey Solomon and Loraine Kelly have also been seen wearing the brand's dazzling designs. The eye-catching dress featured the statement print on the flowing, light fabric and featured a waist-defining skinny belt, a deep V neck and capped sleeves. Charlotte, 43, kept her makeup simple and wore her golden locks in a lightly waved style.

This isn't the first time the former Strictly Come Dancing star has worn a stylish number from Sosandar - earlier in July she sent fans wild with an off-the-shoulder printed number from the online e-store.

£69, Sosandar

The design was made in a feminine white tone with navy blue printed detail and a pom pom lining. In the snap, you could see the impressive London Skyline behind her - including the London eye. What a back drop to show off her wardrobe!

There doesn’t appear to be any trend that the Good Morning Britain star can’t pull off. On Friday morning's addition of the daily show, the mother-of-one wore a jumpsuit in a navy blue which featured striking ruffled shoulder detail and had a contrasting terracotta bird print emblazoned over the top.

The ensemble is by high street favourite Dorothy Perkins and retails at a reasonable £50. Keeping in with the bold theme, the TV star added a pair of orange high heels by Dune London.

