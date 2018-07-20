Princess Eugenie looked stunning on Wednesday evening, stepping out in London to attend the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebration at Coutts Bank. Bride-to-be Eugenie - who is due to marry her fiancé Jack Brooksbank on 12 October – wore the dreamiest of dresses – a bright green ensemble by one of her favourite designers Osman. The £697 dress is part of the brand's current collection and comes with floaty sleeves, an asymmetrical hem, and a trendy cowl-neckline. The Princess is certainly getting her money's worth – she wore the beautiful frock to Trooping the Colour last month. She accessorised her outfit slightly differently for the iconic royal event though – adding an embroidered circular hat.

Osman is a label the daughter of Prince Andrew often sports – she last wore the brand on the very first day of Royal Ascot in June. Her off-white dress featured voluminous, kimono-style sleeves, a nipped-in-waist and a smart boxy hemline. She added a pair of Valentino metallic high heel shoes, one of her favourite handbags by M2 Malletier and disc hat by Emily London.

Lots of fashion fans felt the white number could be a subtle hint to what her wedding dress may be like. Regine Ellis - the Creative Director of Ellis Bridals - thinks so. "Eugenie reminded us at Ascot that she is a thoroughly modern Princess who isn't afraid to embrace high fashion," she explains. "She has signalled that we can expect to see her grace the aisle in a statement silhouette that is structural yet elegant."

Buckingham Palace has just announced that members of the public will be invited to Eugenie and Jack's wedding in Windsor. A total of 1,200 guests will be given access to the castle grounds – they can view the arrival of the congregation and the royal family, listen to a live broadcast of the ceremony and watch the bride and groom depart St George's Chapel as man and wife - by applying on the royal family’s website.

