Lorraine Kelly took a break from her daily presenting duties on the Lorraine show and headed to the ITV summer party on Thursday evening, which was held in central London. The gorgeous 59-year-old looked incredible in her flowing black dress which featured gold foil polka-dot detail From ASOS which is priced at £72 in the sale. The maxi style frock boasted a deep V neckline, gathered cuffs and a sheer skirt – the ideal light number for such a hot day. She gave us all tips on how to accessorise a cocktail dress – by adding a black belt with a gold buckle, a pair of patent leather strappy sandals and the chicest gold bag. Talk about having the Midas touch!

Lorraine Kelly looked fabulous at the ITV summer party

The mother-of-one has looked better than ever this week; and we totally fell in love with her red dress she wore earlier that day on the Lorraine show.

£72, ASOS

The Scottish star wore a red, ruffled high-street steal from Spanish superstore Mango. Her 49.99 dress was an eye-catching design which featured statement ruffled sleeves and a lightly embossed, textured fabric. She added a pair of nude high heels by Office – the very same celeb-loved pair which have been worn by a long list of TV stars, including Christine Lampard, Holly Willoughby and Georgia Toffolo.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's red dress is why you will be rushing to Mango right now

The ITV Summer party was quite the star-studded soiree – with everyone from Good Morning Britain stars Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins, to former TOWIE star Sam Faiers and a whole host of Love Island contestants. Also in attendance was Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan. The gorgeous couple looked totally in-sync in their chic ensembles – the Our Girl star wore a navy blue dress which she amped up with silver accessories and TV presenter Mark kept it simple in a crisp white shirt and jeans – accessorising with a very expensive pair of Gucci loafers and his favourite gold watch.

READ: Stop what you are doing – Lorraine Kelly just wore an amazing rainbow dress – and it's a Primark bargain!