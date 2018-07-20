Michelle Keegan had a busy Thursday evening as she headed out to two events in London. First, she attended the Just Eat showcase where she sampled a variety of dishes - all the while looking totally stylish. The Our Girl actress wore an outfit which was the epitome of causal glam - a pair of slim-fit denim jeans, and the most fabulous black ruffle top that we just can't stop thinking about. Luckily for us, the 31-year-old is partial to a bargain and her top set her back just £38 from her own range with online e-store Very. The gorgeous design features sexy spaghetti straps and ruffle, appliqué detail. The great news is that its currently available online in all sizes, but is sure to be a sellout after the former Coronation Street star wore it.

Michelle looked gorgeous in a casual but glam outfit

Michelle also wowed fans with her choice of accessories - she added a simple chunky black belt, a smart tote bag and a pair of black, pointed-toe backless flats by blogger Chiara Ferragni which retail at £298 and featured beaded martini glasses sewn on the front.

£38, Very

After all that foodie fun, the Manchester-born actress met up with her handsome husband Mark Wright and the gorgeous duo hot-footed it to the annual ITV summer party.

Michelle and Mark looked fabulous at the ITV summer party

Michelle, 31, decided to switch up her outfit and change into something a little more glam - a stunning, midnight blue taffeta cocktail dress that boasted an abundance of layers and gold printed detail on the overlay.

She added large silver, shoulder-grazing statement earrings and matching metallic silver strappy sandals.

Former TOWIE star Mark turned heads in a simple white shirt, black skinny jeans and his favourite Gucci loafers - the same pair he wore to the wedding of his younger brother Joshua Wright when he tied the knot with his long-term love Hollie Kane in Spain last month.

