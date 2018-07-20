michelle-keegan-black-ruffled-top

Michelle Keegan's black ruffled top looks so expensive - but it actually cost her just £38

Bargain style for the wife of Mark Wright

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Michelle Keegan had a busy Thursday evening as she headed out to two events in London. First, she attended the Just Eat showcase where she sampled a variety of dishes - all the while looking totally stylish. The Our Girl actress wore an outfit which was the epitome of causal glam - a pair of slim-fit denim jeans, and the most fabulous black ruffle top that we just can't stop thinking about. Luckily for us, the 31-year-old is partial to a bargain and her top set her back just £38 from her own range with online e-store Very. The gorgeous design features sexy spaghetti straps and ruffle, appliqué detail. The great news is that its currently available online in all sizes, but is sure to be a sellout after the former Coronation Street star wore it.

Michelle looked gorgeous in a casual but glam outfit 

Michelle also wowed fans with her choice of accessories - she added a simple chunky black belt, a smart tote bag and a pair of black, pointed-toe backless flats by blogger Chiara Ferragni which retail at £298 and featured beaded martini glasses sewn on the front.

£38, Very

After all that foodie fun, the Manchester-born actress met up with her handsome husband Mark Wright and the gorgeous duo hot-footed it to the annual ITV summer party.

Michelle and Mark looked fabulous at the ITV summer party

Michelle, 31, decided to switch up her outfit and change into something a little more glam - a stunning, midnight blue taffeta cocktail dress that boasted an abundance of layers and gold printed detail on the overlay.

Loading the player...

She added large silver, shoulder-grazing statement earrings and matching metallic silver strappy sandals.

MORE: Michelle Keegan nails the double-denim look in a high street jacket and we love it

Former TOWIE star Mark turned heads in a simple white shirt, black skinny jeans and his favourite Gucci loafers - the same pair he wore to the wedding of his younger brother Joshua Wright when he tied the knot with his long-term love Hollie Kane in Spain last month.

READ: Exclusive: The stunning £310 dress Michelle Keegan wore to a family wedding

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below