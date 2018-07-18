The Duchess of Cornwall has proved her sustainable fashion credentials by stepping out today in the same dress and shoes she wore to Wimbledon only seven days ago. Accompanying her husband The Prince of Wales on the second day of their Devon and Cornwall tour, Camilla wore the same gorgeous off-white polka dot dress from the week before as she met with locals in Honiton, Devon whilst attending the town's 'Gate-to-Plate' food market.

Camilla turns heads in her polka dot dress

Flaunting her fail-safe look from the tennis on 10 July, Camilla, who turned 71 years old on Tuesday, paired her V neckline dress with her favourite nude heels from Sole Bliss, which retail at £150, and an understated dark tan clutch bag.

Finishing off her look, the Duchess adorned a chunky gold chain bracelet and the same pair of drop pearl earrings she wore to the Fowey Festival in Devon the day before, which on that occasion she had paired with a fashionable Burberry trench coat. Camilla may have been taking style tips from the Duchess of Cambridge who has pioneered the royal recycling trend in recent years. The mother-of-three is regularly photographed re-wearing made-to-measure outfits to numerous public engagements. During her pregnancy with Prince Louis, The Duchess rewore a navy Seraphine dress in February and March earlier this year, and has wore a cornflower blue Sportmax coat whilst pregnant with both of her youngest children.

Camilla wore the same dress at Wimbledon the week before

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are on the last day of their official yearly tour to the Duchy of Cornwall, and have undertaken undertaking 14 engagements over just three days. This year's visit focuses on the region's local businesses, from the artisan producers who help bolster the area's food and drink sector to innovative firms such as Finisterre, which creates sustainable outdoor clothing. Yesterday they visited the Isles of Scilly - St Mary's and St Martin's - where they opened a newly redesigned quayside and enjoyed a slice of cake to celebrate the Duchess's birthday.

