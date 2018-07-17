Lady Kitty Spencer has been dubbed 'Fashion's new favourite royal' by online sites and we can’t help but agree that the niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales has an incredible sense of style. Her social media followers are increasing every day – the cousin of Prince Harry now has 475,000 Instagram fans watching her every move. On Monday evening, the blonde bombshell uploaded a live video of a package she received from Aquazzura which contained a bright orange pair of heels called the Sunlight Pumps which had beaded, embroidered detail on the toe. The shoes are currently on sale and retail at £385 online.

Lady Kitty is creating quite the stir in the fashion world

Clearly excited about her new shoes, she exclaimed: "I love them!" Maybe the 27-year-old has been inspired by her cousin Prince Harry's wife Duchess Meghan? Meghan, 36, is known for her love of designer shoes and regularly steps out in Aquazzura.

Kitty was excited with her new heels

The Duchess of Sussex first famously wore a pair of nude heels by the Italian brand on 27 November when her engagement to Prince Harry was announced.

£385, Aquazzura

Meghan dazzled photographers at the official photocall and teamed her bottle green dress by P.A.R.O.S.H with a Line the Label white trench coat and of course, her £420 suede pumps.

Duchess Meghan wore a pair of Aquazzura to her engagement photocall

The former Suits star clearly decided to stay faithful to the brand after that and even wore a bespoke pair to the royal wedding! When Harry and Meghan married on19 May – fashions fans adored her evening bridal look just as much as her day dress.

Loading the player...

Her second dress – which had a contemporary halter neckline – was designed by Stella McCartney and she accessorised once again with her favourite shoe creator – this time opting for a pair of satin Aquazzura shoes which had a very special hidden meaning.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer's latest dress is so beautiful - it'll make your jaw drop

The soles of the custom-made shoes were painted in a pastel baby blue – the perfect 'something blue' tradition.

READ: The yellow dress that looks exactly like Duchess Kate and Meghan's - but it's under £40