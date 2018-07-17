The Duke and Duchess of Sussex basked in the sunshine as they headed to London's Southbank Centre on Tuesday to visit the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall. Meghan, 36, looked fabulous as usual – wearing a stunning pink mac dress by House of Nonie which she teamed with a pair of high heel shoes and a pink coordinating clutch bag by Mulberry. The former Suits actress wore her hair in her trademark messy bun and polished makeup highlighted her stunning features. The wife of Prince Harry looked in great spirts as she entered the exhibit and smiled and waved for waiting photographers.

Duchess Meghan looked pretty in pink

The interesting exhibition explores the life and times of Nelson Mandela who died in 2013 and marks the centenary of his birth. It gives an insight into the politician's journey from young freedom fighter to becoming the inspiration for an international movement against South Africa's violent and oppressive apartheid system.

Loading the player...

The exhibition is based around six themes and is made up of information and photo panels along with videos from different periods of his life. Meghan and Harry were given a tour and met with people associated with the project.

MORE: The yellow dress that looks exactly like Duchess Kate and Meghan's - but it's under £40

Duchess Meghan has had a busy few days and on Saturday afternoon, she accompanied her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge to support her good friend Serena Williams at the Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon. As she watched the game from the Royal Box, the former actress looked beautiful in a blue striped shirt and cream high-waisted trousers by Ralph Lauren.

READ: Duchess Meghan's white T-shirt costs far less than you may think

She carried a bag by Altuzarra and added Illesteva sunglasses and a Maison Michel hat. Duchess Kate also looked beautiful, stunning the crowd in a sunshine yellow dress by Dolce & Gabbana, which was cut in a sleek, pencil fit and had flared cape sleeves.