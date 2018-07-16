Charlotte Hawkins just wore the same sell-out L.K.Bennett dress as Holly Willoughby – and we can't decide who looks more gorgeous
The 'IT' dress of the moment
Charlotte Hawkins started off her Monday morning with a bang – wearing a stunning red dress by the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store L.K.Bennett. The form-fitting midi design is known as the 'Montana', retails at £295 and has frequently sold out online in three colours – red, blue and green. The presenter's fancy frock features statement pearl buttons, short sleeves and a flirty midi hem which is emblazoned with a contrasting printed bow detail in baby pink, which gives the design a contemporary edge. The former Strictly Comes Dancing contestant teamed the red-hot number with nude high heel stiletto shoes and wore her trademark blonde locks in a coiffed style which was teased into subtle curls. The look was put together by Debbie Harper – the stylist who is also in charge of Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid's working wardrobes on Good Morning Britain. Debbie – who is known as 'Debbie Dresses' on Instagram - often puts her clients in readily available high street items – much to the delight of viewers.
Charlotte looked red hot on Good Morning Britain
The dress has proved extraordinarily popular amongst ITV presenters - Holly Willoughby first wore the dress in May when she appeared at the Chelsea Flower Show.
£295, L.K.Bennett
Styled by Angie Smith, the mother-of-three wore the bold red eye-catching design which she teamed with her favourite nude high heels from Office. Holly and Phil were at the show for a very special reason – the RHS unveiled a rose named after This Morning in honour of the show's 30th Anniversary.
Two weeks ago, Amanda Holden decided to get in on the action when she celebrated at a charitable event in celebration of 70 years of the NHS, stepping out in the green version of the dress.
The mother-of-two uploaded a shot of her wearing the frock, posing with two nurses to raise awareness for the #NHSBig7tea.
