Katherine Jenkins looked beautiful at Wimbledon on Sunday afternoon as she watched the men's final in the royal box with her husband Andrew Levitas. The opera sensation dazzled fans with her beautiful outfit, which consisted of a floral and striped dress by high end brand Luisa Beccaria which she teamed with a pair of cream espadrilles by Dida Ritchie. But all eyes were on her fabulous clutch raffia bag and it turns out, it’s not as pricey as you may expect. The straw, oval-shaped bag features large pom poms and a smattering of tassels and was from the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store L.K. Bennett. And what's more, it costs just £39 in the sale - down from £85. We urge you not to delay if you want to purchase this bag - it's selling out fast!

Katherine looked gorgeous at Wimbledon

The mother-of-two had a stylist for her appearance at the world’s most famous tennis tournament - and you will definitely recognise her name!

£39, L.K.Bennett

Angie Smith is the genius behind this look - the very same stylist who masterminds Holly Willoughby's professional wardrobe. Angie has become quite the name for herself of late, racking up a huge list of high-profile clients including Christine Lampard, Amanda Holden and Rochelle Humes to name a few. She has recently launched her blog which accompanies her two hugely popular Instagram account, where fans can shop their favourite looks as soon as the celebrity has been pictured.

Katherine, 37, gave birth to her second child, Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas in April, a little brother to daughter Aaliyah. The Welsh-born singer shared the news on Instagram, writing: "Andrew, Aaliyah and I are proud to announce the arrival of our gorgeous son Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas. His middle names honour our late fathers who live on in our little 'Defender of men' (meaning of Xander)."

She continued: "Our family, our homes and our hearts could not be more full of love & we are incredibly grateful for the gift of being parents to these beautiful children."