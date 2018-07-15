The Duchess of Cambridge – as ever - turned heads during the men's final at Wimbledon on Sunday as she made her second appearance over the weekend, this time with her husband Prince William. And perhaps Kate took notes from Meghan during their day out at the game on Saturday, as she opted to wear a dress that was very similar to the one the former actress wore earlier in the month. Kate chose to wear a vibrant yellow Dolce & Gabbana number, priced at £1,150, which featured caped sleeves and a mid-length pencil skirt, which skimmed over her slim figure. Kate teamed it with a tan bag and heels, and as ever, styled her brunette hair in her trademark Chelsea blow-dry.

Doesn't the Duchess of Cambridge look stunning at the Wimbledon finals

Earlier in the month, meanwhile, Meghan looked equally stylish in a sunny yellow Brandon Maxwell dress when she attended a Commonwealth Youth event in London with her husband Prince Harry. The design, priced at a slightly more affordable £831, is currently sold out on Net-a-Porter, and just like Kate's dress, was cut just below the knee, with one of the main differences being that it was sleeveless. Meghan also chose to wear her hair up in what has become her own trademark look – a bun.

MORE: Did Meghan Markle break Wimbledon's Royal Box protocol with stylish outfit?

Kate's dress looked just like a design Meghan had worn earlier in the month

On Saturday, Kate and Meghan showed the world just how close they have become as they made their first joint appearance together without their husbands. For the occasion, Kate wore a Jenny Packham dress teamed with a Dolce & Gabbana bag, while Meghan wore a nautical blue and white stripe Ralph Lauren shirt and high-waisted trousers. The former actress was there not only as a royal, but to support her close friend Serena Williams, who played Angelique Kerber in the final – returning to the tournament for the first time since having her daughter just 10 months ago.

The Duke and Duchess made their way to their seats in the Royal Box

Before taking their seats for the game, Kate and Meghan met a number of former Wimbledon ladies champions, as well as some of the Championships’ ball boys and ball girls to hear more about their experiences of the tournament. The royal twosome smiled and laughed as they chatted with everybody, clearly sharing the same passion for the sport.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle cheer on Serena Williams at Wimbledon

Loading the player...

All of Duchess Kate's Wimbledon outfits over the years