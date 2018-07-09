The secret meaning behind Princess Beatrice's friendship bracelet

Princess Beatrice is known for her impeccable style and has been dominating headlines with her impressive wardrobe lately. On Thursday evening, the daughter of Prince Andrew had a series of events in the capital, including a dinner for beauty band L'Occitane where she stunned onlookers in a £325 Needle & Thread dress. The royal then headed to private members club of the moment Annabel's, where she was seen exiting gracefully with her friend in tow. Beady-eye fashion experts loved her choice of accessories, including a rose gold friendship bracelet by high end jewellery Monica Vinader which is priced at £175. The dazzling accessory is also made in sterling silver and can be be personalised accordingly.

Princess Beatrice looked lovely at a dinner for L'Occitane

The brand has been embraced by the royal family on numerous occasions. The Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge have been spotted sporting the brand's gems previously.

Jewellery fans spotted Beatrice's gorgeous bracelet

Beatrice's bracelet has been identified as the Nura Large Friendship Bracelet which has a heart-warming hidden message as it marks the tenth anniversary of Monica Vinader and 50% of profits from the sale of it go to Women for Women International - a charity which supports women survivors of war to rebuild their lives.

Nura Large Friendship Bracelet, £175, Monica Vinader

This isn't the first time the sister of Princess Eugenie has worn something with a special message.

At Royal Ascot last month, the cousin of Prince William and Harry carried a pink box case handbag by Pop and Suki which had the words 'Be Cool, Be Nice' embroidered on the front in gold thread, which is actually a subtle nod to the anti-bullying campaign that she helped to champion in 2017.

Speaking about the campaign’s message in February, the 29-year-old remarked: "Growing up, my experiences would be of people criticising and saying, you can’t do this or you can't do that." She continued: "I think if I had something like 'Be Cool, Be Nice' when I was growing up, I would feel very, very different. I would feel support and I would feel like somebody was listening to me."

