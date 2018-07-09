Monday was a big day for the Cambridges – not only was it the christening of the newest member of the family, Prince Louis, but it was also the first time the family of five were seen all together for the first time. The family were all smiles as they arrived at St James' Palace for the private ceremony in the Chapel Royal. Kate looked gorgeously elegant in a cream dress by one of her favourite designers Alexander McQueen which she teamed with hat by Jane Taylor. She wore her glossy chestnut hair in her trademark blowdried waves tied back and kept to her go-to makeup look of softly defined eyes, pink lips and fresh skin. Her children, who entered the chapel alongside her and husband Prince William, looked adorable as always – Princess Charlotte wore a sky blue dress and Prince George sported a short-sleeved white shirt and navy blue shorts.

Kate stunned at her youngest son's christening

The youngest Cambridge was baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, who also baptised the Duchess of Sussex earlier this year and lead her wedding ceremony to Prince Harry.

READ MORE: Is this when we will next see Kate Middleton wearing a dazzling tiara?

Mr Welby had earlier said how excited he was to be leading the christening ceremony.

Loading the player...

He tweeted: "I'm delighted and privileged to be christening Prince Louis today – a precious child made in God's image, just as we all are. Please join me in praying for him and his family on this special day."

READ MORE: The jewellery brand that Kate Middleton changed forever

Eleven-week-old Louis is set to wear the same christening gown used by his siblings. The cream lace and white satin robe is a replica of the outfit made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841, which is now too delicate to be worn. The new version was made by the Queen's dresser, Angela Kelly.