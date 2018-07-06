lorraine-kelly-rainbow-dress-lorraine-show

Stop what you are doing – Lorraine Kelly just wore an amazing rainbow dress – and it's a Primark bargain!

The TV star loves a bargain!

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Lorraine Kelly embraced Pride on Friday’s edition of the Lorraine show in the most incredible rainbow-striped dress and we are obsessed with the bold tones. Best of all, the eye-catching design is from none other than Primark! The £20 dress is part of the brand's current collection and fashion bloggers everywhere have been loving it. The sell-out design is cut in a wrap-style and features long sleeves, a flattering V neckline and belted tie waist. The material is super light and easy to throw on and makes an instant statement. Lorraine, 59, wore the zany design with a pair of orange block sandals by Dune London.

We are over the rainbow about Lorraine's dress

The TV veteran has been on fire with a variety of incredible dresses lately and on Wednesday fans went wild for her gorgeous pink floaty frock which was made in a pretty blush colour.

£20, Primark

The Scottish star was the epitome of outfit goals in a voluminous flowing cut which skimmed her shape elegantly. Originally, the dress cost £65 but is down to £40 in the summer sale – what a bargain! Lorraine teamed the dress with her favourite pair of nude strappy heels from Office – the very same pair that are loved by fellow ITV presenter Holly Willoughby.

Last week, the Queen of daytime TV revealed that she dropped an impressive three dress sizes through exercise and it helped her general well-being too. "Like so many people, I found excuses not to commit to a regular exercise routine," she shared. "But after finding exercise I really enjoy, and going to classes regularly, I feel better not only physically but mentally too." She added: "We were talking last year about the menopause and how difficult that can be for everybody, I did get quite anxious… and it really helps with that. It's like I've had a spring clean in my head. It's like being re-set, it really is."

