Our love affair with ASOS continues! The online brand have now made a commitment towards offering gorgeous clothing to wheelchair-users, starting with a fun jumpsuit that would be ideal for festivals. The fashion favourite teamed up with Paralympian Chloe Ball-Hopkins to create the piece, which she thought-up after a particularly rainy weekend at Splendour Festival last year. And quite rightly, it's amazing - with a pastel tie-dye print and cute toggle ties at the wrists and ankles. Eighties-style boiler suit vibes at their best, we say.

The jumpsuit has been designed so that anyone can wear it

Over the past 12 months, ASOS has also pledged to ban silk, down and feathers across its entire offering, continued to use stunning plus-size models on the site and teamed up with LGBTQ+ charity GLAAD to celebrate Pride month - in an effort to make their brand more ethical and inclusive for all.

The product description reads: "Not just any jumpsuit. We’ve adapted it to be wheelchair-friendly, too… the jacket and trousers zip together and are fully waterproof. The hem’s also a little longer at the back. Stops it from riding up when you’re getting from A to B."

Chloe also tweeted about the jumpsuit, asking her followers what their next accessible piece should be. "So over the last several months I have been working with @ASOS to create a fashionable, yet practical waterproof all in one! Not just for people like me in a chair but for anyone. It's about making fashion accessible! So what should be next?!"

It’s actually been designed with wheelchair users in mind!! Accessible clothing on @ASOS 😳 I seriously never thought I’d see this happen, so happy ☺️ I kind of want it pic.twitter.com/m1bHz0yh5H — Shona (@shonalouiseblog) 4 July 2018

The athlete, who is also an ambassador for charities Muscular Dystrophy UK and Motivation, admitted to the BBC that she didn't know what ASOS would think of her idea - after she wrote to the brand several months ago to ask that it make their range more accessible. "To see the final product, I can't believe that we actually worked in conjunction so much. I thought maybe they'd take it and run with it," she said. "You get the same version whether it's you or I buying it - that's the point. It is exactly the same for me as it is for you."