holly-willoughby-lace-top-green-skirt-this-morning

Holly Willoughby just wore the cutest top from Dorothy Perkins – and fans are going wild for the price tag

The This Morning star bags a high street bargain

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Holly Willoughby is known to be quite eclectic when it comes to her This Morning wardrobe – she switches between designer and high street staples and we never know what she will turn up in next. On Tuesday's show, the 37-year-old wore a green, floral printed skirt by French brand Claudie Pierlot which costs £77 in the brand's high summer sale, down from £155. The TV star added black block sandals from one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite stores J.Crew and best of all – her white lace top (which looked really expensive) is actually from high street favourite Dorothy Perkins and retails at just £22. Fans were delighted to hear the news – and took to Instagram to leave their praise for her top. One wrote: "This top looks amazing on you Holly" another added: "Gorgeous blouse!"

Holly was dressed for the heatwave in a gorgeous outfit

Could this be the week of fashion bargain for the Celebrity Juice star? Yesterday, the mother-of-three stunned her 3.7 million Instagram followers when she donned a super chic dress which cost just £8.

Holly's top is £22 from Dorothy Perkins

The TV star's nude coloured mini dress had red polka-dots and is from bargain online site the 10 Store where coincidently, everything is under £10.

Loading the player...

The pretty dress had a flirty ruffled hem, cap sleeves and a built-in tie belt and a close-fitting cut which skimmed her slim frame. Holly added her favourite £60 nude strappy sandals by Office.

MORE: Holly Willoughby dresses for the heatwave in a Warehouse dress that we know you will love

Angie Smith was the mastermind behind this look – like all of Holly's on-screen outfits. The famous stylist is the only professional that she works with and Angie also turns her hands to Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes and Christine Lampard’s wardrobes on a regular basis.

READ: Stop what you are doing! Holly Willoughby just wore the cutest polka-dot dress – and it costs just £8

Speaking of Rochelle, the former Saturday’s singer headed to the first day of Wimbledon yesterday and wore a gorgeous black floral dress by New Look, which she teamed with a simple black blazer, tan wedges and a chic bag by Aevha London. Rochelle’s look was styled by Angie who often hires her for professional engagements.

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below