Holly Willoughby just wore the cutest top from Dorothy Perkins – and fans are going wild for the price tag

Holly Willoughby is known to be quite eclectic when it comes to her This Morning wardrobe – she switches between designer and high street staples and we never know what she will turn up in next. On Tuesday's show, the 37-year-old wore a green, floral printed skirt by French brand Claudie Pierlot which costs £77 in the brand's high summer sale, down from £155. The TV star added black block sandals from one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite stores J.Crew and best of all – her white lace top (which looked really expensive) is actually from high street favourite Dorothy Perkins and retails at just £22. Fans were delighted to hear the news – and took to Instagram to leave their praise for her top. One wrote: "This top looks amazing on you Holly" another added: "Gorgeous blouse!"

Holly was dressed for the heatwave in a gorgeous outfit

Could this be the week of fashion bargain for the Celebrity Juice star? Yesterday, the mother-of-three stunned her 3.7 million Instagram followers when she donned a super chic dress which cost just £8.

Holly's top is £22 from Dorothy Perkins

The TV star's nude coloured mini dress had red polka-dots and is from bargain online site the 10 Store where coincidently, everything is under £10.

The pretty dress had a flirty ruffled hem, cap sleeves and a built-in tie belt and a close-fitting cut which skimmed her slim frame. Holly added her favourite £60 nude strappy sandals by Office.

Angie Smith was the mastermind behind this look – like all of Holly's on-screen outfits. The famous stylist is the only professional that she works with and Angie also turns her hands to Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes and Christine Lampard’s wardrobes on a regular basis.

Speaking of Rochelle, the former Saturday’s singer headed to the first day of Wimbledon yesterday and wore a gorgeous black floral dress by New Look, which she teamed with a simple black blazer, tan wedges and a chic bag by Aevha London. Rochelle’s look was styled by Angie who often hires her for professional engagements.