Topshop has released the follow up to THAT spotted dress – and it's even more popular

Topshop is on fire with the new releases this season and we just can't keep up with the brand's fabulous new range of summer clothes which are blowing up on Instagram. After the sell-out success of the Monochrome Spot Pinafore dress last month, there is now a brand new contender that fashion bloggers are going wild over. The Spot Maxi dress is priced at £125, made in a gorgeous off-white tone and is emblazoned with the micro trend that we all can’t get enough of – red polka dots. The magnificent maxi also features an asymmetrical neckline and ruffle detail at the hip and looks hugely similar to the Self Portrait polka dot top that stylist to the stars Angie Smith was seen in recently. The dress is currently advertised as Trending on Topshop's site and is constantly selling out online – add it to your basket fast! Fashion influencer of the moment The Fashion Bug Blog shared a link to the talked-about dress and now we can't stop thinking about it…

We are dotty about Topshop's latest IT dress

THAT polka-dot monochrome dress almost broke the internet when it was first resealed – and maybe that was because it would suit pretty much anyone with its mixed polka-dot print, flattering ruffle details and snazzy cut-out detail.

£125, Topshop

Priced at a purse-friendly £49, shoppers were even re-selling the design for over £200 on eBay. Loved by celebrities, the dress predictably flew off the rails and left us fashion fans deeply disappointed.

MORE: Topshop drops 17 spring dresses and they’ll have you wishing you were on holiday

But never fear – the high street mecca has re-produced this fabulous number but in a bold cobalt blue and we are obsessed. The new version is named the Jacquard Stripe Pinafore and has subtle stripes embossed into the material.

READ: Topshop's cult polka dot dress has just been relaunched in royal blue - and it's bound to be a sell-out

The cut is exactly the same as the polka dot version, and comes complete with the same deep neckline and pinafore-style straps that fold over at the back, giving the most gorgeous silhouette.