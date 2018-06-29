What another big week for royal fashion! The Duchess of Sussex made yet another official appearance with the Queen (this time with Prince Harry by her side), Princess Eugenie stepped out in not one but two gorgeous dresses, and the Countess of Wessex impressed us yet again with her classic, feminine choices - and that's just the British royal family. Elsewhere, we've seen Queen Letizia of Spain rocking a gorgeous red dress and Princess Marie of Denmark looking modern in a midi skirt - let's take a look in more detail…

We saw Princess Eugenie out and about twice this week

Soon-to-be royal bride Princess Eugenie did a quick outfit change on Thursday, wearing a bold turquoise midi dress for a visit to her old primary school in the daytime, then heading out for a date night with fiancé Jack Brooksbank in the evening. Dressing for the heat wave, she wore a pretty striped halter-neck dress, teamed with a pair of Stuart Weitzmann wedges. Love.

On Tuesday, Meghan attended the Queens Young Leaders' Awards with Prince Harry and Her Majesty. She chose another pale pink outfit - the shade is quickly becoming a favourite of hers - by Prada, which she wore with a pair of her favourite Aquazzura heels and a matching clutch bag.

Meghan and Camilla both kept things elegant and formal

The Duchess of Cornwall looked equally lovely for a reception at the British Library on Wednesday evening, wearing the most regal of shades in bold purple. Her V-neck top was worn with a pretty printed midi skirt and nude heels, winning many royal-watchers' seal of approval. Tick!

Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie gets our vote!

Yet again, the Countess of Wessex impressed all with her understated style this week - firstly in a gorgeous tailored jumpsuit by Galvan for a NSPCC fundraiser dinner, and later in a floral Erdem shirt dress and summery espadrilles. The mother-of-two wore her blonde hair up in a ponytail and accessorised with dainty gold earrings and minimal makeup - the perfect choice to let the dress do the talking. Our best-dressed, for sure.

Photo: © PA

Queen Letizia upped the glamour with her red dress

Not to be outdone, other European royals were out to impress all week, with Queen Letizia of Spain looking effortless in a pleated red midi dress for the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards on Thursday. Her matching heels and ultra-glamorous ponytail totally nailed it for us.

Photo: © PA

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands and Princess Marie of Denmark

Meanwhile Queen Máxima of the Netherlands was ultra-smart in a head-to-toe nude ensemble for a regional visit to West-Friesland, wearing an almost prom-style dress with a stand-out hat and a Meghan-style chignon. In Denmark, Princess Marie attended the graduation of Prince Nikolai wearing a modern dip-hem midi skirt, black cami and peep-toe heels.

Photo: © PA

Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Perhaps the most regal of them all was Queen Mathilde of Belgium, who wore a floor-length gown, sash and tiara for a state banquet at the Castle of Laeken on Thursday. We love her beauty look: a petal-pink lipstick and soft lilac eyeshadow, which pairs perfectly with her pastel outfit. But who's your best-dressed? Tweet us @hellomag so we can name a winner!

