Italian footwear house Aquazzura must be forever indebted to the Duchess of Sussex, since she has certainly pledged her loyalty to it in wearing the iconic heels for most of her official occasions (including, most importantly, her wedding day). As ever, the 'Meghan effect' is in full swing and Aquazzura shoes are more in-demand than ever – though the price tags are a little less desirable, since most come in at around the £500 mark. Enter Kurt Geiger, who have created a £29 dupe of Meghan's latest Aquazzura outing. Yay!

Aquazzura's Denueve Pumps, £490, and Miss KG's Sayde heels, £29

The Duchess' Deneuve Pumps, which she wore to the recent Queen's Young Leaders Awards (teamed with an immaculate blush pink Prada outfit) have a pointed toe, skin-bearing side cut-outs and a pretty bow at the back – made in black suede, they'll set you back £490 from the brand's website.

Kurt Geiger's version, at just £29, are very similar – though with a slightly lower heel (hello comfort). Since they're £461 cheaper than the originals, we'll forgive them for looking a little different – with a sweet vintage-style floral midi dress, these would look pretty gorgeous, either way.

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan wore her Aquazzura heels to the Queen's Young Leaders Awards

Meghan also loves Aquazzura's Matilde heels, which she wore to announce her engagement to Prince Harry back in November. They're clearly a favourite of the royal family, since Princess Eugenie has also been spotted on a number of occasions wearing the very same pair.

"Meghan has been an Aquazzura girl for a number of years," the brand's designer, Edgardo Osorio, previously told our sister site HELLO! Canada – describing the moment she stepped out in the Mathilde pumps to announce her engagement. "She literally wore something that was one of her favourite shoes."

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess' iconic engagement shoes

"I couldn't ask [for a] better ambassador for the brand," he added. "She's a beautiful girl, a wonderful human being." Well, now we can all have our own piece of the Meghan effect -whether it's the real thing or the high-street version. We're off to KG…