Lady Kitty Spencer uploaded a fabulously stylish picture to her Instagram account on Thursday evening and she wore a unique dress that only she could pull off! The Dolce & Gabbana model – who regularly walks the runway for the brand and has appeared in a variety of campaign images – wore the Abito cotton trill dress which is actually in the sale – down to £840 from £1400.The dress is cut in a sleek pencil shape with a flared hem, and features an interesting print of roses and coffee pots and it is embellished with galalith buttons and has a deep V-neck front. On the website, the frock is described as "witty with a romantic theme." She captioned the shot "La vita e bella", which means 'Life is beautiful' in english.

Lady Kitty wowed her Instagram fans with this snap

Princess Diana's niece is always the perfect wedding guest as she wears the most impeccably designed frocks. She lived up to her stylish reputation last month when she attended the nuptials of Celia McCorquodale in Lincolnshire and wore a sheer chiffon dress by Dolce & Gabbana which had bold images of peonies printed all over it.

Kitty's dress is currently on sale for £840 from Dolce & Gabbana

The blooming design is part of the brand's pre-fall collection and costs £3850. Best of all, it featured a glittery, waist-defining belt which we just couldn't take our eyes off. The ensemble also had voluminous sleeves and a ruffled high neckline in a pie-crust cut. Kitty added a coordinating fascinator by the royal’s favourite milliner Philip Treacy and large diamond earrings from Bulgari.

The 27-year-old model is the cousin of Prince William and Harry and is setting the fashion world alight with her new projects and collaborations.

Her most recent news is she that she is the new face of high end jeweller Bulgari. Speaking of the collaboration, she explained: "It is an immense honour to be working with the most iconic Italian jewellery brand in the world. Bulgari has always been synonymous with creativity, heritage, beauty and glamour."

