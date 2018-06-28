Pregnant Christine Lampard stood in for Lorraine Kelly on the Lorraine show on Thursday morning and fans loved her blue halterneck dress – which turns out to be a total high street gem. The TV star's frock is from Warehouse and is part of the brand's current range which is available now. Priced at £65, it’s an affordable item which won't break the bank and is perfect to wear for a party or evening out. Christine teamed the dress – which also featured layered tiers of fabric within the skirt – with a pair of brown-coloured high heel sandals. Christine shared her latest 'outfit of the day' on her Instagram account and credited her glam squad which consisted of Holly Willoughby's stylist Angie Smith, makeup artist Helen Hand and hairstylist Ciler Peksah for creating her look.

Christine looked gorgeous in blue

Fans noted how radiant the 39-year-old looked on Monday evening when she attended the book launch of Andrea McLean’s new title Confessions of a Menopausal Woman.

Christine's dress is from Warehouse and priced at £65

The pregnant wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank looked incredible as she showed off her growing baby bump in a pretty black dress by Zimmerman which had ruffled sleeves, a deep V neck and a belted waist belt.

She accessorised with classic black heels and carried a white clutch bag by high end designer brand YSL. The mother-to-be looked fabulous as she posed up a storm on the red carpet with good friend Denise van Outen.

Christine recently spoke to The Mirror about her changing shape since becoming pregnant and revealed: "I couldn't care less about putting on weight as long as everything's OK inside," she said. "I'm not training, just walking the dog. That's it. I'm just taking it all in my stride. I'm feeling great. I'm eating a lot of ice cream, but I think that's more to do with the weather than the pregnancy cravings."

