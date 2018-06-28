Denise van Outen just wore a bargain Lipsy dress and we can't stop thinking about it

Denise van Outen looked fabulous on Monday evening when she attended the book launch of Andrea McLean's brand new title Confessions of a Menopausal Woman. The TV star wore a black dress with floral detail from high street favourite Lipsy. Her pretty ensemble was cut with a short hem, defining waist detail and a V-neckline. The dress also boasted a dazzling contrasting pink floral print which gave it a summery feel. Best of all, it retails at just £34 and is available online in all sizes. Denise, 43, added a pair of gold high heel sandals and carried a black quilted bag – both by Gucci.

Denise looked fabulous in a floral dress at Andrea McLean's book launch

Denise accompanied her good friend Christine Lampard to the bash, who showed off her baby bump in a floral dress by high end brand Zimmerman which had ruffled sleeves, a deep V-neck, voluminous sleeves and a belted waist belt. The frock skimmed her adorable baby bump perfectly and she accessorised with classic black strappy sandals and carried a white clutch bag by YSL.

Lipsy, £34

The mother of two often wears inexpensive outfits and fans love to copy her affordable style. In April, the former Big Breakfast presenter appeared on the Loose Women panel and wore a navy blue, white polka-dot spotted top from online e-store Joanie Clothing which cost her just £28!

The gorgeous top boasted a Victorian style pie crust neckline and a statement ruffle edge and she teamed it with a pair of bright red flared trousers.

Joanie Clothing is a brand with a huge celeb following, so Denise is in good company. The retro style store is loved by many ITV celebrities; including Holly Willoughby. On her last day of filming before Christmas in 2017, Holly wore one of the brand's hugely popular slogan T-shirts which caused a sell-out.

