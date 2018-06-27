Meghan Markle has adopted Princess Diana’s favourite fashion trend

When the Duchess of Sussex stepped out to attend the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening she looked stunning in a blush coloured skirt suit by Prada, which she teamed with Aquazzara shoes and a Prada Saffiano clutch. Seeing the photos of Meghan, we couldn’t help but be reminded of Princess Diana’s love of the boxy power suit - has Meghan adopted her style one more time?

Yes, a lot has been said lately of Meghan wearing outfits reminiscent of Princess Diana’s - and often it is no doubt an accidental coincidence - but you can’t deny that the skirt suit was a favourite with the late Princess. Throughout the early 90s Diana often opted for a jacket with a nipped-in waist and a defined silhouette - it was her look, and she always looked incredible, and comfortable. A style winner, if you will.

If you search on Pinterest, you’ll find over 250 pinned images of Princess Diana rocking the chic two-piece, but will Meghan adopt her style even further? We’d love to see her in bright colours, dramatic prints and glamorous evening wear (very Diana!) but we also appreciate Meghan has her own style and she is creating her royal wardrobe her own way.

What do you think? Has Meghan been taking sartorial style points from Harry’s late mother, or is she carving out her own look and just happens to have similar taste? Tweet us @HelloMag.