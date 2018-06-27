Charlotte Hawkins stuns on Good Morning Britain in Debenhams dress

Charlotte Hawkins dressed with the heatwave in mind on Wednesday morning – stunning viewers of Good Morning Britain in a bright orange dress by department store Debenhams. The belted design is part of the brand's popular J by Jasper Conran range and is currently in the sale for £44 – a handy £10 off its original price. The flattering design is cut with short sleeves and a trendy midi length, designed in a lightweight chiffon fabric. The orange dress is sadly sold out online, but is currently available in a chic navy blue colour. The mother-of-one added crocodile print nude high heels by Dune London and wore her blonde hair in loose waves.

Charlotte looked gorgeous in orange Debenhams dress

All the Good Morning Britain women including Charlotte, Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid are styled by the show's head of wardrobe Debbie Harper.

You can still get Charlotte's dress in navy blue

The stylist is known for her love of bold colours and fancy-printed threads which are readily available on the high street. Debbie has built up a large Instagram following on her account @debbiedresses and shares he clients looks daily.

Last week, Charlotte wore a beautiful dress to Ascot by Self Portrait and it turns out the design was previously worn to the royal wedding by two guests – proving how popular the design is!

The £340 frock featured a grey and white patterned top with a pleated skirt and Charlotte teamed it with a charming cream hat by Cara Meehan and high heel strappy sandals by LK Bennett. The former Strictly Come Dancing star enjoys the races and also headed to Epsom earlier in June. Charlotte's chosen fuchsia Karen Millen midi dress was a standout winner with its striking guipure lace detail. She added Ted Baker heels in the same pink and a bold feathered Imani hat by Layla Leigh Millinery. Hats off to her!

