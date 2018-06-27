We seriously can't stop thinking about Amanda Holden's Marks and Spencer dress

Amanda Holden wore a fabulous pink dress on her Instagram account last week, and revealed to her 799,000 Instagram followers that her fancy frock was from none other than Marks & Spencer. Fans went wild for the pretty number - it had ruffled bell sleeves, a sleek tailored shape and a deep V neckline. They took to the comments section of Instagram to explain that the dress in question could sadly not be found online. But we have good news - now it can! The 'Ruffle Cuff' dress retails at an affordable £79 from the brand's Autograph Collection and is now finally available online in all sizes. But be quick, we predict a sell-out. The mother-of-two mixed high street and designer by adding coordinating pastel pink high heel shoes from Christian Louboutin. Her look was put together by Angie Smith - the lady behind Holly Willoughby and Christine Lampard's professional wardrobes.

Pretty in pink!

The high street dress is slightly more casual than the lilac number she wore to the Classical Brit Awards two weeks ago. The ITV favourite wore a breath-taking gown by Joao Rolo Couture which featured bold applique florals, a purple ribbon belt and a bombastic tulle skirt. The dream-like frock was extra frothy gave her an ethereal look which fans instantly loved.

Amanda, 47, clearly has a penchant for pastel clothes in ice-cream shades. Earlier in June, fans compared the TV star to Sex and the City's character Carrie Bradshaw as she glammed up for the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals.

The presenter wore a blush pink, strapless dress with a huge, bombastic floral hem made of an abundance of layers.

She accessorised with dazzling earrings and Prada high heels shoes. Her beautiful gown is by Italian brand Uel Camilo and the brand is loved by the Hollywood A list. Lots of viewers compared the stylish TV star to Cinderella and took to social media to comment. "That dress! So beautiful." Another agreed, adding: "What a princess!"

